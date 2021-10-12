Downtown ABQ gunfire caught on video



A man hangs out the passenger’s side window of a truck as it cruises down Central Avenue early Sunday morning in Downtown Albuquerque. He lifts his arm to reveal a large semi-automatic rifle, points it in the air, and begins shooting before snaking his body back into the truck.

Video of the incident was released by Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers on Tuesday as authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying those involved.

The release comes on the heels of two other shootings that shattered windows and damaged buildings in Downtown over the past few weekends.

Both Bernalillo County’s Alvarado Square headquarters and the building that houses the Hyatt Regency and the U.S. Attorney’s Office were damaged by gunfire.

Crime Stoppers said authorities do not believe the shooting caught on video and the damage to the buildings are related at this time. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of those involved in the shooting caught on video.

Meanwhile, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after gunfire shattered windows in the county’s new headquarters at Silver and Fourth SW early Monday.

A county spokesperson said the shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. and the bullets broke several windows on the fourth and fifth floors. The damage led officials to shut down the building through Wednesday until repairs could be made.

The county plans to secure the windows with wood panels until new ones can be installed in four months. A county spokesperson said BCSO and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller said the FBI is investigating a separate shooting the weekend before at the building shared by the Hyatt Regency and U.S. Attorney’s Office. She said “it’s too early to tell” if the shootings are related.

“They’re going to be worked as two separate investigations unless something is found that ties them together.” Fuller said.

Scott Howell, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, said the incident happened the first weekend in October but had no other details.

“There’s not any indication that it had anything to do with us,” he said. “… It’s not our facility, we were not there at the time, we don’t have any details.”

Howell referred the Journal to the Federal Protective Service, which did not respond to a request for comment.