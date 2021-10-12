Cold weather blows into New Mexico

It’s beginning to feel a lot like fall.

New Mexico could see some of the lowest temperatures of the season so far this week, with light snow possible in the state’s northern areas.

Daniel Porter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Albuquerque, said many areas of western, northern and central New Mexico could experience their first freeze on Wednesday morning.

Temperatures at the Albuquerque Sunport could dip as low as 36 degrees, but other areas of the city may freeze on Wednesday morning.

“It’s going to remain unseasonably cool through the remainder of the week,” Porter said.

Residents should protect sensitive plants from the cold and winterize pipes and irrigation systems to prevent damage.

Pets should also be brought inside and have access to unfrozen water sources.

Albuquerque is expected to reach a high of 60 degrees on Wednesday. Rain chances are minimal all week.

Light snow is possible for high-elevation areas of northern New Mexico early Wednesday.

Chama could see 3 to 4 inches of snow, while Red River may receive 2 to 3 inches.

“There could be some slick roads in the higher elevations, and maybe some of the lower elevations near the Colorado border,” Porter said.

Wind speeds across New Mexico are expected to die down as the week progresses.

Tuesday was a windy day, with gusts near Ruidoso reaching 70 mph. Clines Corners winds topped out at 63 mph, and Gallup clocked 59 mile-an-hour winds.

Albuquerque is expected to be sunny on Thursday, with a low of 38 and high of 65.

Chama and Angel Fire could see low temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees all week long.

But as northern New Mexico stays cool, higher temperatures will prevail in the eastern part of the state.

Roswell could hit 80 degrees on Thursday, and Clovis and Tucumcari may reach 74 degrees.

On Friday, Albuquerque could hit 60 degrees. The city may freeze on Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Warmer weather will return for the weekend as the storm systems exit New Mexico.

“But we could see some increasing cloud cover or spotty showers,” Porter said.

Albuquerque weekend temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s.

