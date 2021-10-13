Led by Boneta, Lobo golfers win Nevada tournament

By ABQJournal News Staff

RENO, Nevada — Behind the 1-2 finish of Albert Boneta and Sam Choi, the University of New Mexico men’s golf team captured the team title Tuesday in the 15-team Wolf Pack Classic, earning a four-stroke victory over runner-up San Francisco at the par-72 Hidden Valley Country Club course.

Albert Boneta

The Lobos finished the three-round tournament at 14-under-par 850 (284-285-281). Boneta, a junior from Barcelona, Spain, finished 6-under 210 (70-71-69—210). Choi (71-73-67—211) tied for second with Thomas Hutchinson of UC Davis.

For winning the individual title, Boneta receives an exemption into next year’s Barracuda Championship, the Lake Tahoe stop on the PGA Tour. That event will be July 14-17 at the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif.

UNM’s final event of the fall season is the Saint Mary’s Invitational, Nov. 8-10 in Monterey, Calif.

WOMEN: In Broken Arrow, Okla., New Mexico finished sixth and New Mexico State took seventh in the 13-team Dale McNamara Invitational golf tournament that concluded Tuesday. UNM finished at 33-over-part 897, 36 strokes behind winner UNLV, and NMSU shot 899. Lobo Lauren Lehigh and Aggie Alison Gastelum tied for 16th at 4-over 220.

 


