Sports Speak Up! Readers are generally pessimistic about UNM football

By ABQJournal News Staff

A.) ROCKY LONG signed a two year contract with UNM as an assistant coach. Will he sign on again at season’s end? Let’s hope so. B.) NM United’s proposed new stadium is now called “The People’s Stadium” in TV ads. Still a no-go. C.) Another ripoff as the UNM-NMSU basketball game in Las Cruces on November 30 is set to be on ESPN+ (take out the credit card again). We miss that local coverage with Channels 4, 7 and 13’s announcers Gene Osborn, Connie Alexander, Don Perkins, Dan Smith, Mike Powers, Henry Tafoya, Keith Griffith and Rick Snow.

— JJ

NO ONE MORE strongly supports Lobo football and coaches than we, but, by midseason, let us assess. The victims of our two victories have a combined season record of 1-11. The two teams we beat in 2020 are having banner, bowl-bound seasons. … While his former Kentucky team is undefeated, our star transfer QB is unfamiliar with some basic tenets of football (his Aggie end zone safety pass and clock mismanagement) and still has trouble hitting talented receivers. Yes, it is time to bring back the magic around which the team rallied superbly last November: start Isaiah at QB.

— JS

I WANT TO apologize to Eddie Nuñez. I was one of those who blasted him for not having enough workers, concessions, and even toilet paper for the NMSU game. I spoke too soon. (Eddie) can probably just hire a skeleton crew for the remainder of the season.

— DS

BACK TO REALITY for Lobo football. After two powder puff opponents and much hype from ABQ Journal after starting 2-0 they played four real teams and got a reality check. Rocky said the Lobo re-build would be a marathon not a sprint. Better make that an “ultra” marathon. How many times have we heard that in the past? Look for continued drop in attendance. Bring back men’s soccer! Cheers for ladies soccer and volleyball. Woe is us.

— Dave C


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

