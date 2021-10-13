Boy found safe more than a year after mother’s homicide

More than a year after a Roswell man allegedly strangled the mother of his child and ran to Mexico with their 3-year-old son, authorities say the boy has been found safe.

But the FBI won’t say when, where or how Osiel Ernesto Rico was found.

They are also tight-lipped on whether the father, 33-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira, still wanted on murder and child abuse charges, is in custody.

“At this time, the FBI is not commenting on this case,” FBI Albuquerque Field Office spokesman Frank Fisher said in an email. “When or if that changes, I will make sure to let you know.”

New Mexico State Police Officer Ray Wilson sent out an email Tuesday afternoon cancelling the January 2020 Amber Alert for Osiel.

“Osiel Ernesto Rico has been located safe. For additional information please reach out to the FBI,” he said. Wilson did not respond to questions.

At the time of the alert a relative told Roswell police that Rico-Ruvira would go to Mexico and authorities said his phone was pinging south of the border.

Rico-Ruvira is charged in U.S. District Court with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

In state court, Rico Ruvira is charged with an open count of murder and child abuse in the death of Isela Mauricio-Sanchez, 27.

He is also facing a charge of aggravated battery against a household member for allegedly choking Mauricio-Sanchez in the months before her death.

There is a warrant out for his arrest as of July 2021 in both cases.

Police were initially called about the disappearance on the morning of Jan. 7 after relatives found Mauricio-Sanchez strangled in her southeast Roswell home.

There were closets cleaned out, signs of a struggle and Rico-Ruvira, Osiel and the woman’s maroon SUV were missing, authorities said at the time.