APS District 6 hopefuls split on pandemic, other issues

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Josefina “Josie” Dominguez
Arthur Carrasco
Celia Cortez

 

 

 

 

 

 

A former teacher and two business owners are competing for the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education District 6 seat.

District 6 is bordered roughly by Comanche on the north and Interstate 40 on the south; Eldorado, Sandia and Manzano high schools all fall within the district.

The winner of the District 6 election will join a school board made up predominantly of newcomers. None of the four current board members with terms expiring this year sought reelection. Current District 6 seat holder Elizabeth Armijo declined to seek reelection after serving one term.

Josefina Dominguez holds a master’s in literature from New Mexico State University and has 28 years of teaching experience. She taught middle school and high school in three states, including New Mexico, and seven districts before retiring in 2013.

Business owner Arthur Carrasco has lived in Albuquerque for 30 years and owns a mortgage and real estate company, in addition to being a licensed Realtor. He holds a master’s in business administration from the University of New Mexico’s Anderson School of Management.

Write-in candidate Celia Cortez graduated from UNM’s Anderson School of Management with a bachelor’s degree before going on to work in a variety of corporate jobs. Since 2014, she has worked as an artist specializing in pen and ink.

The candidates largely disagree over such broad educational issues as what challenges face New Mexico’s largest school district and such pandemic-related issues as vaccine and mask mandates.

Dominiguez said the biggest issue facing APS is “the health and safety of the classroom and school,” asserting that there is a need for more professionals on campuses to ensure physical and mental safety.

Carrasco said the district’s rankings have been near or at the bottom for the past 12 years, which has caused a “snowball effect” of companies not wanting to move to Albuquerque due to the lack of “an educated workforce.”

For Cortez, the biggest issue facing the district is a combination of societal issues that inhibit student outcomes, such as working parents without time to support their children and a need for the district to help set expectations for students based on their career paths.

The candidates also differ in their approaches to such pandemic-related issues as vaccine and mask mandates.

Dominguez said “mandates will have to be considered” based on case numbers and community input, but she would “have to balance science and legal considerations.”

To Carrasco, it is important to implement policies that keep children in classrooms.

“Whatever it takes, we’ve got to keep our kids in school,” he said.

Cortez, however, does not support a vaccine mandate and said the choice to vaccinate should be left to families and their health care professionals.

As for mask mandates, both Dominguez and Carrasco say they would follow legal and scientific guidelines, although Carrasco advocated for following advice from local doctors, in addition to the federal Centers for Disease Control Prevention.

Cortez said decisions on whether to wear masks should, like vaccine mandates, be left to students and parents.

 

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
APS District 6 hopefuls split on pandemic, other issues
ABQnews Seeker
Business owner, artist, former teacher running ... Business owner, artist, former teacher running for seat
2
Boy found safe more than a year after mother’s ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than a year after a ... More than a year after a Roswell man allegedly strangled the mother of his child and ran to Mexico with their 3-year-old son, authorities ...
3
Prosecutors seek maximum 24-year sentence in ‘torture’ and death ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jordan Nunez delivered the final blow ... Jordan Nunez delivered the final blow that killed his 13-year-old brother by repeatedly flipping a dog crate in which the boy was confined, a ...
4
Cold weather blows into New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
It's beginning to feel a lot ... It's beginning to feel a lot like fall. New Mexico could see some of the lowest temperatures of the season so far this week, ...
5
Downtown ABQ gunfire caught on video
ABQnews Seeker
A man hangs out the passenger's ... A man hangs out the passenger's side window of a truck as it cruises down Central Avenue early Sunday morning in Downtown Albuquerque. He ...
6
New Mexico investors raise $11M for equity-driven fund
ABQnews Seeker
A group of New Mexico investors ... A group of New Mexico investors has raised $11 million - the first chunk of an anticipated $100 ...
7
NM face mask requirement for indoor places likely to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's administration is likely to extend a face mask mandate for indoor public settings beyond the scheduled expiration date of a ...
8
Six-year trail of allegations preceded 2-year-old's death
ABQnews Seeker
Child's mother filed for restraining order ... Child's mother filed for restraining order on dad during earlier pregnancy
9
Official: Same-day registration unavailable on Election Day
ABQnews Seeker
Secretary of State's Office working on ... Secretary of State's Office working on technical updates to county clerks portal