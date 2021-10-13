1 dead, 21 injured as severe storm hits Hong Kong

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified.

BEIJING — A strong tropical storm bearing down on Hong Kong on Wednesday left one person dead and 21 others injured, as city authorities suspended classes, stock market trading and government services.

Typhoon Kompasu moved across the South China Sea before hitting China’s southern island province of Hainan, where it was downgraded to a severe tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 105 kilometers (65 miles) per hour.

The storm made landfall on Hainan on Wednesday afternoon, and China’s official Xinhua News Agency said authorities canceled flights at major airports and ferries to Guangdong province.

Passing south of Hong Kong, the storm left 21 people injured who received medical treatment, according to the Hospital Authority. Among them, one man has died.

The storm was forecast to head back to sea and make landfall next in northern Vietnam, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

Kompasu earlier set off landslides and flash floods in the northern Philippines, leaving at least 13 people dead and nine missing, disaster response officials said Wednesday.


