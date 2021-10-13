Jon Hamm, Tina Fey leading ‘Maggie Moore(s)’ in New Mexico

A few ‘Mad Men’ alums are in New Mexico.

According to the New Mexico film office, the John Slattery-helmed “Maggie Moore(s)” is in production in Albuquerque through November.

Starring in the film is Jon Hamm, as well as Tina Fey, Micah Stock, Nick Mohammed and Happy Anderson.

“Maggie Moore(s)” takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name.

“New Mexico is the perfect desert-set location for this murder mystery that is packed with so many talented filmmakers and actors being reunited again,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director.

Slattery is also a co-producer alongside Santosh Govindaraju, Dan Reardon, Vincent Newman and Cary Woods. The project is executive produced by Nancy Leopardi and Ross Kohn. It is also produced by MX2 Productions Inc.

“Gorgeous desert landscapes in close proximity to big city production resources and experienced crews made New Mexico the perfect choice of location for this film,” said Leopardi.

According to the NM Film Office, the production will employ approximately 60 New Mexico crew members and 150 New Mexico background talent.