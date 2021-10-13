Prostate group hosts 10th annual conference

By Journal Staff Report

The Prostate Cancer Support Association of New Mexico (PCSANM) will host its tenth annual conference highlighting recent and potentially game-changing approaches in the treatment of prostate cancer.

The free virtual conference will be held 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

“This is PCSANM’s 30th year of operation, and the 2021 conference will provide timely and diverse presentations,” said Lou Reimer, PCSANM board member, in a news release. “Because this is a virtual event, anyone in the state seeking more information about prostate cancer treatment options can easily attend.

“Despite widespread screening and major treatment advances, when prostate cancer has spread throughout the body, it remains the second most common cause of cancer death for men in the Western world. Statistics vary, but it is generally accepted that about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. In New Mexico, approximately 1,000 men are diagnosed each year, and occurrence is higher among African American men.”

The conference will feature topics presented by leading experts:

• Genetic Testing: Dr. Thomas Schroeder, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center

• Panel discussion about the roles different specialties play in diagnosis and treatment: Dr. Michael Davis, University of New Mexico; Dr. Heyoung McBride, Lovelace Cancer Center; Dr. Jose Avitia, New Mexico Cancer Center

• Advanced & Recurrent Prostate Cancer: Dr. Neda Hashemi, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center

• Immunotherapy: Dr. Mark Scholz, Prostate Cancer Research Institute

• Radiopharmaceuticals and Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA): Dr. Gregg Franklin, New Mexico Cancer Center

For more information and to register, visit pcsanm.org.

PCSANM
WHERE: 2533 Virginia St. NE, Suite C, Albuquerque

HOURS: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday—Thursday, and by appointment

MORE INFO: 505-254-7784, 800-278-7678, pcsanm.org


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prostate group hosts 10th annual conference
From the newspaper
The Prostate Cancer Support Association of ... The Prostate Cancer Support Association of New Mexico (PCSANM) will host its tenth annual conference ...
2
Prep notes: COVID hits Sandia football; La Cueva gets ...
Featured Sports
COVID-19 has claimed arguably its most ... COVID-19 has claimed arguably its most important high school football game since the pandemic began. ...
3
State to take over two privately run prisons
ABQnews Seeker
Corrections Department will operate lockups in ... Corrections Department will operate lockups in Grants and Santa Rosa
4
Editorial: Journal endorses school bond, mill levy
Editorials
Today the Journal editorial board continues ... Today the Journal editorial board continues its endorsements in the Nov. 2 consolidated municipal el ...
5
Chef Steven Lujan: 'The inspiration for me comes from ...
Cocina Connection
Lujan is the mastermind behind the ... Lujan is the mastermind behind the current interactive dinners at Electric Playhouse
6
Three mayoral candidates to debate on KOAT-TV
ABQnews Seeker
Segment, hosted by the Albuquerque Journal, ... Segment, hosted by the Albuquerque Journal, KOAT-TV and News Radio KKOB, will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on KOAT
7
Hospital volunteers deserve praise, not guff
Blogs
The role has become harrowing and ... The role has become harrowing and heartbreaking in these pandemic days
8
Public safety a top priority for governor's 2022 agenda
From the newspaper
Lujan Grisham pressed amid violent crime ... Lujan Grisham pressed amid violent crime wave
9
Lobos ready to turn to confident freshman Montes if ...
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales will turn to 'fearless' freshman CJ Montes if senior quarterback Terry Wilson is sidelined with a left ...