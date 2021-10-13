Prostate group hosts 10th annual conference

The Prostate Cancer Support Association of New Mexico (PCSANM) will host its tenth annual conference highlighting recent and potentially game-changing approaches in the treatment of prostate cancer.

The free virtual conference will be held 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.

“This is PCSANM’s 30th year of operation, and the 2021 conference will provide timely and diverse presentations,” said Lou Reimer, PCSANM board member, in a news release. “Because this is a virtual event, anyone in the state seeking more information about prostate cancer treatment options can easily attend.

“Despite widespread screening and major treatment advances, when prostate cancer has spread throughout the body, it remains the second most common cause of cancer death for men in the Western world. Statistics vary, but it is generally accepted that about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetimes. In New Mexico, approximately 1,000 men are diagnosed each year, and occurrence is higher among African American men.”

The conference will feature topics presented by leading experts:

• Genetic Testing: Dr. Thomas Schroeder, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center

• Panel discussion about the roles different specialties play in diagnosis and treatment: Dr. Michael Davis, University of New Mexico; Dr. Heyoung McBride, Lovelace Cancer Center; Dr. Jose Avitia, New Mexico Cancer Center

• Advanced & Recurrent Prostate Cancer: Dr. Neda Hashemi, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center

• Immunotherapy: Dr. Mark Scholz, Prostate Cancer Research Institute

• Radiopharmaceuticals and Prostate-Specific Membrane Antigen (PSMA): Dr. Gregg Franklin, New Mexico Cancer Center

For more information and to register, visit pcsanm.org.