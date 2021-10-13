Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Oct. 18, 2021

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections.

For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit www.cabq.gov/environmentalhealth/food-safety/restaurant-inspection-results.

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Craft Q, 1601 4th NW (Oct. 8) – mobile food unit

New Mexico Fresh Foods, 5600 Venice NE (Oct. 8) – food processor

The Rehabilitation Center, 5900 Forest Hills NE (Oct. 8)

Ho Lo Ma, 8624 Menaul NE (Oct. 8)Weck’s, 3913 Louisiana NE (Oct. 8)

Comfort Inn & Suites ABQ North, 5811 Signal NE (Oct. 8)

La Petite Academy, 7840 Constitution NE (Oct. 8) – child care

International Noodle & Pasta Company, 121 Virginia NE (Oct. 7)

Duke City Business Development, 5600 McLeod NE (Oct. 7)

Purified Water To Go, 6500 Holly NE (Oct. 7) – food processor

Kulantro, 1909 Bellamah NW (Oct. 7)

Boxing Bear Brewing Co., 8420 Firestone NE (Oct. 7)

Albertsons Market, 10131 Coors NW (Oct. 7)

Big Papa’s BBQ, 701 Alameda NE (Oct. 7)

Sprouts Farmers Market, 11201 Montgomery NE (Oct. 7)

Starbucks, 10131 Coors NW (Oct. 7)

Oumi Sushi, 11201 Montgomery NE (Oct. 7)

Casa Palo Duro, 7808 Palo Duro NE (Oct. 7) – assisted living

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 10131 Coors NW (Oct. 7)

Amaran Senior Living, 9100 Holly NE (Oct. 7)

ABQ Ax, 5505 Osuna NE (Oct. 7)

Dutch Bros Coffee, 700 Coors NW (Oct. 6)

Pokelulu, 5901 Wyoming NE (Oct. 6)

Wyoming House, 2606 Wyoming NE (Oct. 6)

Circle K, 1401 Coors NW (Oct. 6)

Speedway, 1524 Coors NW (Oct. 6)

Blake’s Lotaburger, 641 Coors NW (Oct. 6)

KIKKA at Whole Foods Market, 5815 Wyoming NE (Oct. 6)

Smith’s Food and Drug, 8301 Golf Course NW (Oct. 6)

Dion’s, 4200 Montaño NE (Oct. 6)

Stardust Place, 3501 Stardust NE (Oct. 4) – assisted living

High Pointe Care, 6001 Rogers NE (Oct. 4) – assisted living

Sandia Ridge Center, 2216 Lester NE (Oct. 4)

Walmart, 1820 Unser NW (Oct. 4)

Dogos VIP, 6125 Montgomery NE (Oct. 4)