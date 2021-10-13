Postal worker shot, killed in northern Colorado neighborhood

By Associated Press

LONGMONT, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a postal worker in northern Colorado.

The Times-Call reports the worker, whose name has not been released, was shot in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes in southwest Longmont on Wednesday afternoon. The male suspect was seen fleeing the area wearing dark clothing, a hoodie and a blue mask.

An initial search with a police dog was unsuccessful, and Deputy Police Chief Jeff Satur says investigators believe the suspect has left the area. Satur declined to comment about what type of gun was used, any possible motive or if the shooter took anything from the postal worker.

U.S. Postal Service spokesman David Rupert says investigators think the shooting was an isolated incident, but he could not say if other postal workers in the area should be concerned.

A shelter in place order was issued for the neighborhood but has since been lifted. Several schools in the area also were placed on secure status but have since returned to normal operations.

No other information was released.


