Housing options for ex-inmates in short supply

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The Roundhouse in November 2020. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico faces a shortage of housing options for inmates leaving the prison system and in need of a stable place to stay while they transition back into the community, corrections officials told lawmakers Wednesday.

In committee testimony, leaders of the state Adult Probation and Parole Division and a transitional housing program said it’s difficult to find appropriate housing, especially for geriatric inmates and others who need mental health or medical services.

But stable housing, they said, is a critical part of helping former inmates find employment and succeed after prison.

“There’s always more need than there are places,” said Ricki Bloom, program manager for Dismas House, a transitional living program in the North Valley of Albuquerque. “We need more beds.”

A particular challenge, she said, is that much of the low-income and subsidized housing in Albuquerque is managed by companies that prohibit renting to felons.

The testimony came as New Mexico legislators prepare for a 30-day session next year dedicated largely to crafting a state budget, amid projections for strong growth in revenue.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is empowered to broaden the agenda, has said she intends to make public safety legislation a priority for the session.

Albuquerque — the state’s largest city — is enduring a record-breaking year for homicides. Debate over addressing crime and homelessness has been a focus of this year’s mayoral campaign in the city.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, and all 70 seats in the state House will be on the ballot next year. Democrats hold large majorities in both chambers of the Legislature.

Rep. Gail Chasey, an Albuquerque Democrat and co-chair of the legislative Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee, which heard the housing presentation, said expanding options for people leaving the prison system would help improve public safety.

“Everyone’s talking about — and legitimately they’re concerned about — community safety,” Chasey said, “but if you can get people who are (released) and help them stabilize, you’re going to make the community safer.”

She suggested the state might ask business leaders to help ensure felons aren’t prohibited from renting units in subsidized housing.

Haven Scogin, manager of community corrections for the state, said the lack of appropriate housing throughout New Mexico can lead to more ex-inmates ending up in Albuquerque.

“Our goal is to release people into communities where they’re from” and draw on family connections, Scogin said. “Some often end up in Albuquerque but have no ties to the area.”

Inmates, she said, typically work with transitional coordinators six months before their release date. Special units review the plan, and a probation and parole officer visits the home, if it’s a private residence, to talk to family and friends.

Officers can recommend GPS-tracking, substance-abuse treatment or other conditions of supervision.

Group living options for ex-inmates range from 24-7 supervision at an in-patient programs to halfway houses with no on-site programming.

The Corrections Department generally covers housing costs for one to three months.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Housing options for ex-inmates in short supply
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico faces a shortage of ... New Mexico faces a shortage of housing options for inmates leaving the prison system and in need of a stable place to stay while ...
2
Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman
ABQnews Seeker
A jury in Arizona has convicted ... A jury in Arizona has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the disappearance and death of a Mennonite woman who had been living ...
3
Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Oct. 18, 2021
ABQnews Seeker
Craft Q, 1601 4th NW (Oct. ... Craft Q, 1601 4th NW (Oct. 8) - mobile food unit
4
Jon Hamm, Tina Fey leading 'Maggie Moore(s)' in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
A few ‘Mad Men' alums are ... A few ‘Mad Men' alums are in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico film office, the John Slattery-helmed 'Maggie Moore(s)' is in production ...
5
State to take over two privately run prisons
ABQnews Seeker
Corrections Department will operate lockups in ... Corrections Department will operate lockups in Grants and Santa Rosa
6
Three mayoral candidates to debate on KOAT-TV
ABQnews Seeker
Segment, hosted by the Albuquerque Journal, ... Segment, hosted by the Albuquerque Journal, KOAT-TV and News Radio KKOB, will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on KOAT
7
Footage shows man opening fire in Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
No proof it's linked to two ... No proof it's linked to two other shootings
8
NM mask requirement for indoor public spaces likely to ...
ABQnews Seeker
State public health order is scheduled ... State public health order is scheduled to expire this week
9
Freezing cold is forecast to arrive early in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Unseasonably cool weather expected through the ... Unseasonably cool weather expected through the rest of the week