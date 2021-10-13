NM tallies 14 virus deaths

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, including the death of a Chaves County resident under 20 years old.

The statewide death toll now stands at 4,899 residents.

The fatalities reported Wednesday covered residents ranging in age from under 20 to over 100 years old. Half were in their 70s or older.

The young Chaves County resident who died was a male.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated made up about 92% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths in a recent four-week period.

The Department of Health on Wednesday also reported:

— 310 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, a 12% drop from a week ago.

— 709 new cases of the disease, including 198 in Bernalillo County.

— About 71.5% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated.

To promote vaccination, Presbyterian Healthcare Services is joining Albuquerque Public Schools and the city BioPark to offer a family vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Dolores Gonzales Elementary School.

Families can get flu and COVID-19 vaccines for free and receive city passes for up to four admissions to the BioPark zoo, aquarium and botanic garden and museums.

BioPark educators and animal ambassadors will be there.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 12 and older and flu shots for those 8 and older.

“Visitors will be able to get vaccinated and then walk across the street for a fun day at the Zoo,” said Elizabeth Holguin, medical director for Presbyterian Community Health.