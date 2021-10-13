Arizona virus hospitalizations remain on plateau below 1,800

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on a plateau amid a gradual slowing of additional new cases and deaths during the current surge, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

Hospitalizations in recent weeks have loitered below 1,800, with 1,771 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Tuesday, according to data posted Wednesday on the Department of Health Services dashboard.

The dashboard reported 2,319 additional confirmed cases as the pandemic total increased to 1,1124,709 cases.

The total of COVID-19 deaths dropped by six to 20,447 following what the department said was “”a routine review of data by ADHS and counties.”

Asked to provide numbers for additional new deaths and for death dropped from the pandemic total due to the review , department spokesman Steve Elliott said the agency didn’t have those figures available.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped from 2,384.9 on Sept. 27 to 2,228.7 on Monday while the rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona declined from 48 to 34.6 during the same period.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Postal worker shot, killed in northern Colorado neighborhood
Around the Region
Police are looking for a suspect ... Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a postal worker in northern Colorado. The Times-Call reports the worker, whose name ...
2
Justin Olson enters crowded GOP field for US Senate ...
Around the Region
Justin Olson, a Republican on the ... Justin Olson, a Republican on the state's utility regulation board, announced Wednesday he's running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the fifth major candidate looking ...
3
Defense begins presenting case in Texas nurse's murder trial
Around the Region
Defense attorneys began calling witnesses Wednesday ... Defense attorneys began calling witnesses Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former nurse accused of killing four patients at an East Texas ...
4
Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman
ABQnews Seeker
A jury in Arizona has convicted ... A jury in Arizona has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the disappearance and death of a Mennonite woman who had been living ...
5
Veteran with PTSD seeks leniency for anti-police pipe bombs
Around the Region
At the beginning of the coronavirus ... At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, an Army veteran was arrested as he prepared to go to Colorado's Capitol for an armed protest ...
6
Judge to review Arizona audit records for possible release
Around the Region
An Arizona judge on Tuesday ordered ... An Arizona judge on Tuesday ordered the state Senate to immediately provide text messages and emails related to the Senate Republicans' partisan review of ...
7
Texan charged in Baltimore with threatening vaccine advocate
Around the Region
A Texas man will have to ... A Texas man will have to appear in Baltimore to answer a charge of threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate ...
8
Feds OK Colorado plan to cover gender-affirming care
Around the Region
Colorado will include gender confirmation care ... Colorado will include gender confirmation care in its individual and small group health insurance plans, state and federal officials announced Tuesday. The state's plan ...
9
Navajo Nation: No COVID-19 deaths for 9th time in ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 48 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the ninth time in the past 13 days. The ...