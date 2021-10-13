Case dismissed against ABQ realtor who pulled gun on tenant

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A judge dismissed the case against the owner of a realty company who pointed a gun at a tenant in her Albuquerque office earlier this year.

Metropolitan Court Judge Joshua Sanchez on Wednesday dismissed the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against 39-year-old Karie Taylor, owner of Elevated Management Group, in the July 21 incident.

Judge Sanchez found prosecutors did not establish probable cause in the case “due to a lack of testimony as to an essential element” of the charge against Taylor.

Taylor was arrested after a tenant accused her of threatening him with a gun after he went to the realty office to complain about his air conditioner not working.

Lisa Torraco, Taylor’s attorney, said the judge’s decision came after the tenant testified on Tuesday that Taylor asked him to leave the office three times before pointing a gun at him.

She said Taylor took action in self-defense.

“Ms. Taylor was exonerated today, once again solidifying the right of a property owner to stand her ground against an unlawful intruder,” Torraco said, adding that the tenant also ignored the “no entrance” sign on the office before going inside.

“I am happy the Judge had the wisdom and insight to recognize the legal issues in this case,” she said. “When a woman tells a man to leave, he must respect her.”

According to the website of Elevated Management Group, Taylor also founded Rhino Realty Property Management and Venture Realty Group.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Case dismissed against ABQ realtor who pulled gun on ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge dismissed the case against ... A judge dismissed the case against the owner of a realty company who pointed a gun at a tenant in her Albuquerque office earlier ...
2
NM tallies 14 virus deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 14 more COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, including the death of a Chaves County resident under 20 years old. The statewide death toll ...
3
Housing options for ex-inmates in short supply
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico faces a shortage of ... New Mexico faces a shortage of housing options for inmates leaving the prison system and in need of a stable place to stay while ...
4
Arizona jury convicts airman in death of Mennonite woman
ABQnews Seeker
A jury in Arizona has convicted ... A jury in Arizona has convicted a U.S. Air Force airman in the disappearance and death of a Mennonite woman who had been living ...
5
Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Oct. 18, 2021
ABQnews Seeker
Craft Q, 1601 4th NW (Oct. ... Craft Q, 1601 4th NW (Oct. 8) - mobile food unit
6
Jon Hamm, Tina Fey leading 'Maggie Moore(s)' in New ...
ABQnews Seeker
A few ‘Mad Men' alums are ... A few ‘Mad Men' alums are in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico film office, the John Slattery-helmed 'Maggie Moore(s)' is in production ...
7
State to take over two privately run prisons
ABQnews Seeker
Corrections Department will operate lockups in ... Corrections Department will operate lockups in Grants and Santa Rosa
8
Three mayoral candidates to debate on KOAT-TV
ABQnews Seeker
Segment, hosted by the Albuquerque Journal, ... Segment, hosted by the Albuquerque Journal, KOAT-TV and News Radio KKOB, will air at 7 p.m. Thursday on KOAT
9
Footage shows man opening fire in Downtown
ABQnews Seeker
No proof it's linked to two ... No proof it's linked to two other shootings