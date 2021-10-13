Case dismissed against ABQ realtor who pulled gun on tenant

A judge dismissed the case against the owner of a realty company who pointed a gun at a tenant in her Albuquerque office earlier this year.

Metropolitan Court Judge Joshua Sanchez on Wednesday dismissed the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against 39-year-old Karie Taylor, owner of Elevated Management Group, in the July 21 incident.

Judge Sanchez found prosecutors did not establish probable cause in the case “due to a lack of testimony as to an essential element” of the charge against Taylor.

Taylor was arrested after a tenant accused her of threatening him with a gun after he went to the realty office to complain about his air conditioner not working.

Lisa Torraco, Taylor’s attorney, said the judge’s decision came after the tenant testified on Tuesday that Taylor asked him to leave the office three times before pointing a gun at him.

She said Taylor took action in self-defense.

“Ms. Taylor was exonerated today, once again solidifying the right of a property owner to stand her ground against an unlawful intruder,” Torraco said, adding that the tenant also ignored the “no entrance” sign on the office before going inside.

“I am happy the Judge had the wisdom and insight to recognize the legal issues in this case,” she said. “When a woman tells a man to leave, he must respect her.”

According to the website of Elevated Management Group, Taylor also founded Rhino Realty Property Management and Venture Realty Group.