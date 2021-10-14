Just for laughs: Albuquerque Funny Fiesta features local and national comedians

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Albuquerque’s comedy scene is full of talent.

For a second year, the Albuquerque Funny Fiesta will be hosting local and national comedians, from Friday, Oct. 15., through Oct. 23.

According to organizers, the event features everything from stand-up comedy to film riffing, to improv and sketch comedy.

The hybrid in-person and virtual festival features over a dozen shows, workshops and events related to all things comedy, and starring big-name local and national talent.

“The Funny Fiesta reminds our town that Albuquerque has a thriving and very funny comedy scene,” says comedian Mary Byrd, who is not only performing in the Funny Fiesta, but also has been one of the festival organizers since its inception in 2019. “For traveling comedians, we’re well worth the stop.”

Most of the Fiesta’s in-person shows, such as the Improv-A-Ganza show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, will take place at The Box Performance Space in Downtown Albuquerque.

“The Show,” The Box’s renowned house improvisational troupe, will lend its talents to the Funny Fiesta lineup, as well, with two performances at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15 and 9 p.m. Oct. 22. These performances will be streaming only in an effort to keep things as COVID-safe as possible, given the large number of improvisers on stage at any given time.

Steven Michael Quezada – a Bernalillo County Commissioner – will headline a show at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.

The headliners for the second weekend are Zach Abeyta and Sammy Mowrey.

While the Albuquerque Funny Fiesta was created with the specific intention of highlighting local comedians, and those with a strong connection to Albuquerque and New Mexico, this year’s lineup also features comics from across the nation, including Jaren George, Billie Jo Gillespie, Crickette Gill and Tyler Jackson.

This year’s event will also feature original sketches written during the week of the fiesta, in the style of “Saturday Night Live.” This team of 12 writers includes local and national talent, who will work together to produce their own fully hosted, high production value, live sketch event, which will take place on the last night of the festival. As one of the festival organizers, local comedian Sarah Kennedy will act as showrunner and host for the sketch-writing process and for the Oct. 23 show.

“The Albuquerque Funny Fiesta puts local comedians together with comedians from all over the country,” says Josh Bien, one of the Funny Fiesta organizers. “This is not only exciting to watch as an audience, but also an important and exciting networking opportunity for the artists involved.”

Albuquerque Funny Fiesta
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 15, through Oct. 23
WHERE: The Box Performance Space, 114 Gold SW, or the Guild Cinema, 3405 Central NE
HOW MUCH: Streaming tickets start at $5, in-person tickets begin at $10, available at holdmyticket.com


