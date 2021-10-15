In the pink: Three breweries host virtual 5K to benefit women with breast cancer

Three local breweries are teaming up to help women battling breast cancer with their Dash & Drink for Pink fundraiser.

Canteen Brewhouse, High and Dry Brewing and Steel Bender Brewyard will host a virtual 5K on Sunday, Oct. 17. The run will cost $30, and the proceeds will be donated to Pink Warrior House Foundation. The fee gets participants one pint at each participating brewery through November. A $15 registration fee is available for those under 21 or anyone wanting to skip the pints.

Pink Warrior House was started by Allison Hendricks-Smith after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2018. Hendricks-Smith’s treatment was successful, but there was something lacking. Canteen General Manager Jamie Schwebach, who is also a close friend of Hendricks-Smith’s, said she noticed there were not a lot of supports for women being treated for breast cancer.

Hendricks-Smith set out to create one-stop shopping for women that included services women with breast cancer might need, including yoga classes, meditation, a support group, art therapy, a wig exchange and a connection with a veteran breast cancer survivor. With the support of friends including Schwebach, Pink Warrior House was born.

Through October, each brewery will also donate $1 from the sale of a designated beer to the nonprofit Pink Warrior House.

“We want to support our community,” Schwebach said. “We don’t want donation dollars to go out of state. We want them to stay here.”

Canteen has brewed a special Pink Warrior wheat beer with strawberry and vanilla notes and a hint of rhubarb. Steelbender will donate proceeds from its Raspberry Dynamite and High 7 Dry will donate from proceeds from a fruited sour.

The day of the virtual 5K also happens to be Hendricks-Smith’s birthday Schwebach said.

The three breweries will continue their fundraising efforts in November to raise awareness about mental health. The brewers at each taproom are collaborating on a beer, and a portion of the sales with go to the AGORA Crises Center.

Visit Steel Bender’s Instagram page to find a link for the 5K registration or look for the Dash & Drink for Pink event on Facebook.

The Isotopes and Safe House Distillery have collaborated to release the ready-to-drink Watermelon Walk-Off canned cocktail. The beverage blends Teller Genuine Vodka with the flavors of watermelon and lemonade. The drink is available at Isotopes Park, Safe House Distilling and select retailers. Isotopes will donate one reserved-level ticket to local nonprofit for each can sold. This part of the team’s “Take You Out to the Ball Game” program.

“This is an awesome new venture that we’re embarking on, and it’s a great way to enjoy the Isotopes brand year-round,” said Isotopes General Manager John Traub said in a news release. “To have our community partners benefit from people purchasing the product is a very exciting bonus to this launch.”