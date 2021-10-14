2022 Senior PGA Pros event coming to Twin Warriors, Santa Ana

By Steve Virgen / Journal Asst. Sports Editor

Twin Warriors and Santa Ana Golf Clubs will host the Senior PGA Professional Championship Oct. 13-16, 2022, the PGA of America announced Wednesday.
It is the second PGA professional event that will take place in Santa Ana Pueblo next year, as the 2022 Women’s PGA Cup is scheduled to be played at Twin Warriors Oct. 24-29, the PGA of America announced last month.
“These two scenic and challenging Santa Ana Pueblo layouts at Santa Ana Golf Club and Twin Warriors Golf Club will provide tremendous arenas for talented senior PGA Professionals from our 41 Sections,” Derek Gutierrez, PGA General Manager/Director of Golf at Santa Ana Golf Club, Inc., said in a release. “It is always exciting to host competitors playing these two layouts for the first time, and we’re also thrilled to welcome back a number of players returning from the PGA Professional Championships in 2003 and (2009).”
The Senior PGA Professional Championship features a 264-player field of 50-and-over PGA Professionals from across the nation, with the low 35 scorers earning a berth in the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship to be contested at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas.
Twin Warriors has hosted PGA of America in the past and a variety of notable events and tournaments, including the PGA Professional Championship in 2003 and 2009.


