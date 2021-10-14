Opposition criticizes stadium bond

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

Charles Knoblauch, pictured speaking in front of his Barelas home, hosted a news conference Wednesday with other opponents of Albuquerque’s $50 million stadium bond measure. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

As New Mexico United bankrolls an advertising blitz encouraging Albuquerque voters to approve a $50 million stadium bond, opponents gathered Wednesday to highlight concerns that it represents “welfare” for millionaires and will harm neighborhoods.

Barelas residents Susi and Charles Knoblauch hosted the anti-stadium news conference on their front porch, joined by other city residents and community leaders critical of the Nov. 2 ballot measure.

The city is asking voters if they support borrowing up to $50 million via bonds to help build a new multipurpose soccer stadium. Officials have not yet picked a site, though the Knoblauches live a few blocks south of Second Street/Iron, which consultants identified as one of two “preferred” locations. The other is Coal/Broadway.

New Mexico United, a professional soccer team, would be the venue’s primary tenant under a lease with the city, and has contributed $560,000 to a political action committee promoting the bond through a vigorous mail and television campaign.

Opponents who gathered Wednesday raised several concerns. Several argued the team’s owners are wealthy and should not need a subsidized project.

“These people are capable of paying for a stadium out of their own damn pockets. They have no need to reach into the pockets of those people of Albuquerque,” Charles Knoblauch said, adding that current price estimates do not include “hidden costs” like parking and increased traffic.

Other critics voiced fear that the project would hurt surrounding communities.

“I have learned to be wary of our political processes that too often ask a quick ‘yes’ from constituents with a promise to take community concerns into account later, only to discover once the ‘yes’ is given there is no reason to continue working diligently with the community to address concerns,” said Jon Moore, pastor at First United Methodist Church.

The city must have a “community benefits agreement” with United and the affected neighborhood before a stadium is built. The Barelas Neighborhood Association and Barelas Community Coalition last week released a statement about the importance of a CBA, saying people who vote yes on a stadium will also “guarantee … the City of Albuquerque and NM United have to respect impacted communities as true partners.”

But opponents questioned whether neighborhoods would truly be protected. Frances Armijo from the South Broadway neighborhood said she feels residents near the two preferred sites are “sacrificial lambs.”

“CBAs or no CBAs once the damage is done, the damage is done,” she said.

The pro-stadium PAC said Wednesday the city is addressing many other city concerns through the other $140 million in general obligation bonds on the Nov. 2 ballot.

“We also know that Albuquerque’s success is deeply rooted in investing in our community’s future quality of life,” New Mexico United for All political director Carrie Robin Brunder said in a statement. “We encourage Albuquerque voters to unite with us and invest in all of the bonds, including the People’s Stadium that we can all take pride in for generations to come.”

United has pledged $10 million up front to help build the stadium — a venue consultants estimate will cost at least $65 million to $70 million — and to pay $900,000 annually to use it. That would cover roughly 30% of the city’s yearly payments on the bond, which officials say can be paid off with no tax increase.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Opposition criticizes stadium bond
ABQnews Seeker
As New Mexico United bankrolls an ... As New Mexico United bankrolls an advertising blitz encouraging Albuquerque voters to approve a $50 million stadium bond, opponents gathered Wednesday to highlight concerns ...
2
Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Mennonite teacher
ABQnews Seeker
Sasha Krause loved words. She loved ... Sasha Krause loved words. She loved learning and translating them into different languages. She loved reading them in nursery rhymes and assembling them into ...
3
Pro-sheriff PAC files complaint against Republican mayoral candidate
ABQnews Seeker
A co-chair of a political action ... A co-chair of a political action committee on Wednesday filed an ethics complaint against Albuquerque mayoral candidate Eddy Aragon, alleging that he is violating ...
4
Arrest made in gunfire vandalism at ABQ building
ABQnews Seeker
Deputies have arrested one of several ... Deputies have arrested one of several people suspected of firing shots into windows of the newly renovated Bernalillo County headquarters in Downtown Albuquerque over ...
5
City’s Community Safety department is up and running
ABQnews Seeker
billed as another option to be ... billed as another option to be dispatched instead of the police and fire departments — hit the streets a little over a month ago ...
6
Case dismissed against ABQ realtor who pulled gun on ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge dismissed the case against ... A judge dismissed the case against the owner of a realty company who pointed a gun at a tenant in her Albuquerque office earlier ...
7
NM tallies 14 virus deaths
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 14 more COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 14 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, including the death of a Chaves County resident under 20 years old. The statewide death toll ...
8
Housing options for ex-inmates in short supply
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico faces a shortage of ... New Mexico faces a shortage of housing options for inmates leaving the prison system and in need of a stable place to stay while ...
9
Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Oct. 18, 2021
ABQnews Seeker
Craft Q, 1601 4th NW (Oct. ... Craft Q, 1601 4th NW (Oct. 8) - mobile food unit