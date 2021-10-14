Now, 14-3 UNM volleyball squad can’t sneak up on anybody

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Mountain West volleyball’s biggest 2021 surprise, the University of New Mexico, may finally have the rest of the conference’s attention.

Tied for first place with one-third of the conference schedule behind them, the Lobos (14-3, 5-1) hit the road Thursday to begin what is generally regarded as the MWC’s toughest trip. UNM visits Colorado State (9-6, 5-1) and Wyoming (10-8, 2-4) on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

New Mexico is coming off back-to-back home wins over Utah State and Boise State, the latter a team that dominated two matches against the Lobos during the recent spring season. UNM finished that campaign in 10th place in the Mountain West and was picked to finish 10th again in this fall’s preseason coaches poll.

Going into Thursday’s action, the Lobos were tied with CSU and UNLV (14-3, 5-1) atop the standings.

“We’ve been winning the daily battles,” Lobos coach Jon Newman-Gonchar said. “Every day we go to practice or play a match, we’re focused on what we can do to get better. So far it’s paid off for us, but we haven’t arrived anywhere yet.”

Next up for the Lobos is a program that only surprises MWC volleyball onlookers when it doesn’t finish first. Colorado State has won 17 league titles since 2000 and rarely loses a league match at Moby Arena.

Could New Mexico catch the Rams by surprise? Not likely, Newman-Gonchar said.

“Now that we’ve won some conference matches, teams will scout us and prepare that much harder,” he said. “And we’re going to come up against teams that are bigger and stronger than we are at times, including this week. We’re going to have to play very clean volleyball if we want to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Efficiency has helped UNM climb the conference standings. The Lobos rank first in opponent hitting percentage (.135), assists, kills and digs. They do not feature one of the league’s taller front lines (outside hitters Kaitlynn Biassou and Uxue Guereca are 5-9 and 5-7, respectively), but both rank among the MWC top 10 in kills and points per set.

Newman-Gonchar expects two stiff tests this week facing two of the MWC’s most physical squads in two of its more intimidating venues. Regardless of outcome, he feels good about where UNM stands with 12 conference matches remaining.

“These matches are a good opportunity for us,” he said, “and win or lose, this team will learn from them and get better. When you think about it, we’re playing with two brand-new setters (transfers Melissa Walden and Alia Rasmussen), who’ve only been with us eight weeks. There’s so much room for growth, especially on offense. That makes our start pretty exciting.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobos-Aggies volleyball? Maybe next year
Featured Sports
UNM (14-3, 5-1 Mountain West) and ... UNM (14-3, 5-1 Mountain West) and New Mexico State (13-4, 4-1 WAC) do not face each other this volle ...
2
Now, 14-3 UNM volleyball squad can't sneak up on ...
College
Mountain West volleyball's biggest 2021 surprise, ... Mountain West volleyball's biggest 2021 surprise, the University of New Mexico, may finally have the ...
3
Flores brings experience, energy to Lobo hoops post
College
The Feb. 13 postgame box score ... The Feb. 13 postgame box score from Orem, Utah, was probably the closest Matt Flores ever got to see ...
4
UNM football tries to break out of slump with ...
College
The University of New Mexico's offensive ... The University of New Mexico's offensive line appeared to be the strongest and most reliable positio ...
5
Lobo hoops women picked to finish 2nd in Mountain ...
College
Tough race to handicap? Believe it.Six ... Tough race to handicap? Believe it.Six of 11 Mountain West women's basketball teams re ...
6
Lobos ready to turn to confident freshman Montes if ...
College
University of New Mexico coach Danny ... University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales will turn to 'fearless' freshman CJ Montes if senior quarterback Terry Wilson is sidelined with a left ...
7
Led by Boneta, Lobo golfers win Nevada tournament
College
Behind the 1-2 finish of Albert ... Behind the 1-2 finish of Albert Boneta and Sam Choi, the University of New Mexico men's golf team captured the team title Tuesday in ...
8
UNM soccer team's streak ends at nine
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's soccer team allowed two goals within the final 12 minutes to UNLV, which ended the Lobos' nine-match unbeaten ...
9
Do Lobos turn to Chavez if QB Wilson is ...
College
Could it be time for the ... Could it be time for the University of New Mexico to turn to the player who began last year as the No. 5 QB ...