Life sentence for 2018 road shooting

A man convicted in August in the 2018 shooting death of 18-year-old Cameron Martinez was sentenced Wednesday to life plus 43½ years in prison.

Mark Hice, 25, of Ojo Caliente was convicted by a 1st Judicial District Court jury of first-degree murder and 11 other felony charges, Deputy District Attorney Blake Nichols said Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Hice to life in prison for the first-degree murder charge plus 43½ years for a variety of other charges, including two counts of shooting at or from a vehicle causing injuries. A life sentence requires that Hice serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole.

Martinez, an Española Valley High School graduate, was traveling with friends on N.M. 68 north of Española when Hice and others fired on the car, believing it carried another man Hice feared wanted to kill him. Three others in the car were shot and injured.