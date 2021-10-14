Navajo Nation reports 11 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths.

Tribal health officials say the case total includes 83 delayed reported cases dating back to Oct. 4.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 34,600 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now is at 1,463.

“Contact tracers continue to find that many new cases of COVID-19 are due to family gatherings where people let their guard down and don’t wear masks,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “We have to remain diligent and do our best to follow the guidance of our health care experts.”

Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

All Navajo Nation executive branch employees had to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Mennonite teacher
ABQnews Seeker
Sasha Krause loved words. She loved ... Sasha Krause loved words. She loved learning and translating them into different languages. She loved reading them in nursery rhymes and assembling them into ...
2
'Radicalized' veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs
Around the Region
Bradley Bunn had a request after ... Bradley Bunn had a request after being arrested for building four pipe bombs he intended to use against any officers who tried to seize ...
3
Arizona virus hospitalizations remain on plateau below 1,800
Around the Region
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on ... COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on a plateau amid a gradual slowing of additional new cases and deaths during the current surge, according to ...
4
Postal worker shot, killed in northern Colorado neighborhood
Around the Region
Police are looking for a suspect ... Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a postal worker in northern Colorado. The Times-Call reports the worker, whose name ...
5
Justin Olson enters crowded GOP field for US Senate ...
Around the Region
Justin Olson, a Republican on the ... Justin Olson, a Republican on the state's utility regulation board, announced Wednesday he's running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the fifth major candidate looking ...
6
Defense begins presenting case in Texas nurse's murder trial
Around the Region
Defense attorneys began calling witnesses Wednesday ... Defense attorneys began calling witnesses Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former nurse accused of killing four patients at an East Texas ...
7
Judge to review Arizona audit records for possible release
Around the Region
An Arizona judge on Tuesday ordered ... An Arizona judge on Tuesday ordered the state Senate to immediately provide text messages and emails related to the Senate Republicans' partisan review of ...
8
Texan charged in Baltimore with threatening vaccine advocate
Around the Region
A Texas man will have to ... A Texas man will have to appear in Baltimore to answer a charge of threatening a Maryland doctor who has been a prominent advocate ...
9
Feds OK Colorado plan to cover gender-affirming care
Around the Region
Colorado will include gender confirmation care ... Colorado will include gender confirmation care in its individual and small group health insurance plans, state and federal officials announced Tuesday. The state's plan ...