Democrats narrowly best GOP in House campaign fundraising

By Jill Colvin / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WASHINGTON — The fundraising committee aiming to help Democrats maintain control of the House said Thursday it raised $106.5 million through the end of last month, narrowly edging the $105 million its Republican counterpart announced collecting over the same period.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said it had its best third quarter ever for an off-election year, taking in $38.5 million between July 1 and Sept. 30. Its latest haul included $14.5 million in September alone.

That announcement came mere hours after the National Republican Congressional Committee called its nine-month haul a 74% increase over last cycle, noting that it raised $25.8 million just in the third quarter. The group said it now has $65 million cash on hand, nearly triple what it had at this time two years ago.

The Democratic committee reported slightly less in its campaign coffers, saying it had $63 million in cash on hand.

The impressive off-year fundraising by both parties is yet another indication of how hotly contested the 2022 elections will be — when Republicans have vowed to erase Democrats’ narrow control of both chambers of Congress.

Rep. John Yarmuth, the lone Democratic member of Congress from Kentucky and chair of the influential House Budget Committee, said this week that he won’t seek reelection. Though both parties have seen members of Congress announce their retirements or plans to leave their seats to run for other offices, the loss of a high-ranking Democrat has sparked speculation that the party could be facing further political headwinds next year.

“House Democrats are sprinting toward the exits because they know their days in the majority are numbered and we look forward to keeping up the pressure,” Tom Emmer, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a statement.

Republicans say their figures show a party energized heading into the midterms, as President Joe Biden’s popularity wanes and with history on their side. The president’s party almost always loses seats in midterm elections.

The Democrats’ congressional fundraising arm announced last month that it had raised $10 million in August — besting the Republican House campaign committee’s $6.5 million.

But the NRCC outraised the Democratic House committee $45.4 million to $36.5 million through the year’s second quarter, which ended June 30.

The NRCC’s total announced Thursday includes $19.4 million transferred from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, $10.3 million from House Minority Whip Steve Scalise and $1.2 million from Elise Stefanik, who earlier this year replaced Rep. Liz Cheney, a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump, as the House Republican Conference chair.

The Democratic committee did not immediately announce how much of its fundraising totals came from transfers from the campaign accounts of other top party leaders.

___ This story has been corrected to show the group’s $65 million cash on hand is nearly triple what it had two years ago, not four years ago.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arrest made after windows shot out in county building
ABQnews Seeker
Newly renovated headquarters remains closed Newly renovated headquarters remains closed
2
NM film industry braces for Monday strike
ABQnews Seeker
Governor backs union members, hopes for ... Governor backs union members, hopes for 'productive dialogue'
3
Gonzales backer hits Aragon with ethics complaint
ABQnews Seeker
Radio host accused of campaigning on ... Radio host accused of campaigning on show
4
Housing options for NM ex-inmates in short supply
ABQnews Seeker
Many units prohibit felons to rent; ... Many units prohibit felons to rent; more beds needed in ABQ area
5
Life sentence for 2018 road shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Gunfire killed teen riding with friends Gunfire killed teen riding with friends
6
Treasurer sides with legislators in dispute over federal money
From the newspaper
Lawsuit challenges governor's authority to allocate ... Lawsuit challenges governor's authority to allocate funds
7
New department eases load on police, fire crews
ABQnews Seeker
Community Safety has worked 212 calls Community Safety has worked 212 calls
8
Ex-UNM president, 92, led school into new era
ABQnews Seeker
Davis was leader during Lobogate scandal Davis was leader during Lobogate scandal
9
Critics lash out at $50M stadium bond
ABQnews Seeker
Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs' Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs'
10
NM reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 709 cases
ABQnews Seeker
71.5% of state's population is fully ... 71.5% of state's population is fully vaccinated