Major indexes rise broadly on Wall Street, adding to gains

By The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Stocks rose broadly on Wall Street Thursday as the market builds momentum a day after breaking a three-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% as of 1:05 p.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, and it is now on track for a weekly gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 467 points, or 1.4%, to 34,846 and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%.

Health care stocks made some of the strongest gains. UnitedHealth Group jumped 3.9% after raising its profit forecast for the year following a strong third-quarter. Technology stocks also did a lot of heavy lifting. Apple rose 1.8% and Microsoft rose 1.7%.

This is the first big week for companies reporting their most recent quarterly financial results and investors have had mixed reactions so far to the latest round of bank earnings. Bank of America rose 3.1% after beating analysts’ forecasts. Wells Fargo also beat forecasts, but it shed 2.1% as profits from lending fell compared with a year ago.

Investors are also reviewing the latest data on jobs and inflation as they try to gauge the economy’s health and path forward.

The Labor Department said the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level since the pandemic began. It’s a positive sign for a job market that is still trying to recover from the initial hit from the pandemic 18 months ago. A surge of cases over the summer stunted the recovery.

The latest report on inflation showed that businesses continue to face pressure from rising costs. The Labor Department said inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010.

Rising inflation has been raising costs for consumer goods. Analysts are concerned that could affect how much people spend and slow down the economic recovery. Investors will get an update on spending Friday when the Commerce Department reports retail sales for September.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.52% from 1.55% late Wednesday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arrest made after windows shot out in county building
ABQnews Seeker
Newly renovated headquarters remains closed Newly renovated headquarters remains closed
2
NM film industry braces for Monday strike
ABQnews Seeker
Governor backs union members, hopes for ... Governor backs union members, hopes for 'productive dialogue'
3
Gonzales backer hits Aragon with ethics complaint
ABQnews Seeker
Radio host accused of campaigning on ... Radio host accused of campaigning on show
4
Housing options for NM ex-inmates in short supply
ABQnews Seeker
Many units prohibit felons to rent; ... Many units prohibit felons to rent; more beds needed in ABQ area
5
Life sentence for 2018 road shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Gunfire killed teen riding with friends Gunfire killed teen riding with friends
6
Treasurer sides with legislators in dispute over federal money
From the newspaper
Lawsuit challenges governor's authority to allocate ... Lawsuit challenges governor's authority to allocate funds
7
New department eases load on police, fire crews
ABQnews Seeker
Community Safety has worked 212 calls Community Safety has worked 212 calls
8
Ex-UNM president, 92, led school into new era
ABQnews Seeker
Davis was leader during Lobogate scandal Davis was leader during Lobogate scandal
9
Critics lash out at $50M stadium bond
ABQnews Seeker
Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs' Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs'
10
NM reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 709 cases
ABQnews Seeker
71.5% of state's population is fully ... 71.5% of state's population is fully vaccinated