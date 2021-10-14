Tempe Union to phase out having police officers on campuses

By Associated Press

TEMPE, Ariz. — Another major Phoenix-area high school district has decided to stop having police officers assigned to its schools.

The Tempe Union High School District’ s board voted 3-2 Wednesday night to have the Phoenix and Tempe police departments phase out assigning full-time school resource officers to the 14,000-student district’s campuses by next August.

Tempe Union’s decision follows Phoenix Union High School District’s similar move last year during unrest following the death of George Floyd while being restrained by Minneapolis police officers.

Some speakers addressing the Tempe Union board wanted to keep officers at schools while others wanted them replaced with counselors and psychologists.

Tempe Police Chief Jeff Glover said resource officers are of vital importance for the safety of students.

“The school SRO program has literally saved lives,” he said. “Many lives within the schools. The students are there with our school resource officers because our SROs are there building relationships with them.”

District officials cited research by the U.S. Dept. of Education which found that Black students in the district are three times more likely to be referred to law enforcement than white students, KSAZ-TV reported.

Tempe Union has six comprehensive high schools and one non-traditional school.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Tucson school district employee is indicted on fraud charges
Around the Region
An Arizona grand jury has indicted ... An Arizona grand jury has indicted a longtime school district employee in Tucson on fraud charges. Prosecutors said Joan Katz was accused of multiple ...
2
Navajo Nation reports 11 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more ...
Around the Region
The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported ... The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 11 more COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths. Tribal health officials say the case total includes 83 delayed ...
3
Airman convicted of kidnapping, killing Mennonite teacher
ABQnews Seeker
Sasha Krause loved words. She loved ... Sasha Krause loved words. She loved learning and translating them into different languages. She loved reading them in nursery rhymes and assembling them into ...
4
'Radicalized' veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs
Around the Region
Bradley Bunn had a request after ... Bradley Bunn had a request after being arrested for building four pipe bombs he intended to use against any officers who tried to seize ...
5
Arizona virus hospitalizations remain on plateau below 1,800
Around the Region
COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on ... COVID-19-related hospitalizations in Arizona remain on a plateau amid a gradual slowing of additional new cases and deaths during the current surge, according to ...
6
Postal worker shot, killed in northern Colorado neighborhood
Around the Region
Police are looking for a suspect ... Police are looking for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a postal worker in northern Colorado. The Times-Call reports the worker, whose name ...
7
Justin Olson enters crowded GOP field for US Senate ...
Around the Region
Justin Olson, a Republican on the ... Justin Olson, a Republican on the state's utility regulation board, announced Wednesday he's running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the fifth major candidate looking ...
8
Defense begins presenting case in Texas nurse's murder trial
Around the Region
Defense attorneys began calling witnesses Wednesday ... Defense attorneys began calling witnesses Wednesday in the capital murder trial of a former nurse accused of killing four patients at an East Texas ...
9
Judge to review Arizona audit records for possible release
Around the Region
An Arizona judge on Tuesday ordered ... An Arizona judge on Tuesday ordered the state Senate to immediately provide text messages and emails related to the Senate Republicans' partisan review of ...