Fishing Line for Oct. 14, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

John Luna of Albuquerque caught a 42-inch tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake using a crankbait lure Oct. 1.

David Moreno of Las Vegas caught a 22-inch rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake using homemade dough bait Oct. 2.

Evan Torres of Albuquerque caught and released a 16-inch golden rainbow trout at Grindstone Reservoir using a bunny leech fly Oct. 2.

At Navajo Lake, Matthew Medina of Albuquerque caught his limit of kokanee salmon using snagging hooks near the dam Oct. 5. … Isaac Cordova of Albuquerque caught four salmon using snagging hooks Oct. 2.

Jude Buenviaje, 13, of Santa Fe caught a 21-inch rainbow trout on the Pecos River using a Blue Fox spinner Oct. 4.If you have a catch of the week story send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout was fair to good on the Cimarron River using worms and spinners.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms and PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using chicken liver.

Conchas Lake State Park has closed access to all boat ramps due to dropping water levels. The boat ramps on the south side of the lake managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are open. Fishing for bass was fair to good using shad pattern crankbaits.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Fishing for trout was fair to good at Cowles Ponds using garlic peach PowerBait.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was fair using PowerBait. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair using red Dardevle spoons. Fishing for pike was good using perch colored spoons.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using pink and orange PowerBait.

Fishing for trout on the Gallinas River was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at Hopewell Lake was good using black Pistol Pete spinner flies and grey bunny leech flies.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was fair to good using Pistol Pete spinner flies, PowerBait and dry flies.

Fishing for trout on the Los Pinos River was good using small beadhead nymph flies.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Morphy Lake was good using silver spinners, Pistol Pete spinner flies and PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was 50.3 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using Blue Fox spinners and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout on the Red River was good using brown Pistol Pete spinner flies, small streamer flies and tungsten nymph flies.

Fishing for trout on the Rio Grande was very good using streamer flies, Barely Legal flies and dry fly with dropper nymph fly setups.

Fishing for trout on the Rio Hondo was good using attractor dry flies.

Fishing for trout at Rio Mora was fair.

Fishing for trout on the Rio Pueblo was fair to good using dry flies. Anglers reported that the water level is very low and the water is clear.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was fair to good using worms and PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Shuree Ponds was good using zebra midge pattern flies.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass at Ute Lake was fair to good using Whopper Plopper topwater lures. Fishing for bass was fair to good using drop shot rigs with Berkley Gulp minnows, Senko worms and crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was slow. Fishing for catfish was fair using Berkley Gulp minnows. Fishing for bluegill was good using bug pattern flies. The water surface temperature was in the upper 60s and the main lake color was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Abiquiú Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and shrimp. Fishing for carp was fair using corn.

Animas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using chartreuse lipless crankbait lures, swimbaits, hotdogs and silver spoons.

Fishing for trout on the Brazos River was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for trout at Canjilon Lakes was good using dry flies and pink PowerBait worms.

Fishing for trout on the Chama River below El Vado Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and brown Rooster Tail spinners. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair to good using bead head nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for walleye, pike and bass at Cochiti Lake was good using white and silver crankbaits near the dam.

Fishing for trout at El Vado Lake was fair to good using PowerBait at the North El Vado Day Use Area off State Road 95. Fishing for smallmouth bass, perch and trout was fair to good near the Dam Day Use Area.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was fair to good using worms, PowerBait and flies. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Willow, Sierra Vista and La Laja boat launches are closed at Heron Lake. The primitive boat launch is open. Shoreline fishing is available between Sierra Vista and the spillway or in Rincon. Fishing for trout was slow. The Quality Waters of the Rio Chama can be accessed at the Rio Chama Trailhead. The stairs are closed so use the road to the spillway. Non-quality waters can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area located on State Road 95, 13 miles west of U.S. Highway 84.

Fishing for trout on the Jemez Waters was fair to good using nymph flies and salmon eggs.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using orange PowerBait.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Lake Farmington was good using nightcrawler worms and Senko worms.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake, stocking efforts have been suspended. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for bass at Navajo Lake was fair to good using crankbait lures and green with red flake Senko worms. Fishing for pike was good using crankbait lures. Snagging for kokanee salmon was good using snagging hooks near the dam.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande was fair using worms and shrimp near Albuquerque.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout on the San Juan River in the quality waters was good using olive, brown and grey midge emerger pattern flies, Baetis flies and leech pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for trout at the Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using PowerBait and flies.

Tingley Beach had no reports from anglers this week.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Alumni Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

The water level is extremely low and will remain low through October for dam repairs at Bear Canyon Lake.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bill Evans Lake.

Fishing for catfish was good at Caballo Lake using cut carp bait and shad. Fishing for carp was good using strawberry marinade with sweet corn and Panko.

Fishing for white bass at Elephant Butte Lake was good using medium depth diving white crankbaits, topwater lures, Whopper Ploppers, white slab spoons and chartreuse slab spoons. Fishing for largemouth bass was slow to fair using live shad and crawdads. Fishing for crappie was good using live shiners. Fishing for catfish was good using beef liver, chicken liver, fresh cut bluegill, fresh cut carp, dough bait, shad and live worms.

Escondida Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Gila River was fair using cut bait.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was slow using PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande north of Elephant Butte Lake was good using cut bait.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Trees Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Young Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bass was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek. Fishing for bass was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Black River had no reports from anglers this week.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Chaparral Park Lake was fair to good using shrimp and hotdogs.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Green Meadow Lake was good using nightcrawler worms 24 inches beneath a bobber.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using hotdogs and shrimp.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good using bunny leech pattern flies and garlic PowerBait. Fishing for catfish was good using shrimp, nightcrawler worms and hotdogs.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Van was good using worms.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was good using cut bait and worms.

Fishing for catfish on the Pecos River was fair using nightcrawler worms.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout on the Ruidoso River was fair using worms.

The boat ramp at Santa Rosa Lake has opened as water levels have increased due to recent rains. Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for catfish at Sumner Lake was fair to good using chicken liver and cut bait.