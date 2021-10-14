Watch here tonight: Mayoral candidates debate at 7 p.m.

By ABQJournal News Staff

KOAT’s Doug Fernandez hosts a televised debate between mayoral candidates Eddy Aragon, Sheriff Manny Gonzales and Mayor Tim Keller. The debate, which was sponsored by KOAT, The Albuquerque Journal and KKOB, was recorded on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, and broadcast on Thursday, October 14, 2021. (KOAT-TV)

With less than three weeks to go before the 2021 local election, the three Albuquerque mayoral candidates will discuss and debate crime and other issues facing the city.

Incumbent Tim Keller will join challengers Manuel Gonzales, the Bernalillo County sheriff, and Eddy Aragon, a conservative radio show host, in a debate hosted jointly by the Albuquerque Journal, KOAT-TV and News Radio KKOB.

The debate will air at 7 p.m. Thursday in this post, on KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio.

The election is Nov. 2 and expanded in-person early voting starts Saturday.

In addition to the mayor’s race, the election will also decide five Albuquerque City Council seats, four positions on the Albuquerque Public Schools Board of Education, a city soccer stadium bond and more issues.


