NM outdoor companies help build bicycle for a cause

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

A bicycle now on display at Sincere Cycles in Santa Fe was built with the help of several New Mexico cycling companies. The bike will be raffled off to support RIDE Group, which supports transgender rights. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

Several New Mexico companies helped build a custom bicycle being raffled off to benefit an organization that supports transgender rights.

Taos-based bike manufacturer Baphomet Bicycles built the frame of the bike, with other outdoor companies, including several from New Mexico, contributing additional parts, according to a release. Bags made by New Mexico companies Buckhorn Bags and Farewell Bags will be included with the bike, and the handlebars were made by Albuquerque-based Doom Bars. The frame was painted yellow and turquoise as a nod to The Land of Enchantment and its cycling community, according to the release.

The proceeds of the raffle will support RIDE Group, an organization started by transgender cyclist Molly Cameron that’s working to create a diverse and inclusive cycling community while advocating for human rights, according to a news release from Baphomet. One of RIDE’s current efforts is fighting legislation in Arkansas that bans transgender women and girls from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity, according to the release.

The raffle is active until Oct. 20, according to the release. Raffle tickets are $20 and are available at ridegroup.org/wristbands. The bike is on display at Sincere Cycles in Santa Fe, located at 411 W. Water St.


