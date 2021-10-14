Deputies arrest suspect in 2020 homicide

In September of 2020 deputies called to check on a North Valley mobile home found the front door ajar and Raymond Lovato shot to death on the couch inside.

More than a year later, detectives say they have caught the man responsible.

Jesus Javier Torres Jr., 32, was charged last month with an open count of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in the Sept. 25, 2020 death of Raymond Lovato.

Torres was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Sept. 29 after a confrontation with a fugitive task force outside Route 66 Casino.

Deputies cornered Torres and a woman in the parking lot when the woman began to ram law enforcement vehicles, according to court records. Eventually the pair gave up and deputies found cocaine, fentanyl and suboxone in the vehicle.

Torres was charged with aggravated battery upon a peace officer, possession and resisting evading or obstructing an officer stemming from his arrest.

Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos granted a motion to keep Torres behind bars until trial, citing multiple past probation violations and writing that the evidence against him in Lovato’s death was strong.

According to an arrest warrant filed in Metropolitan Court:

On Sept. 25, 2020 deputies were called around 11 a.m. to do a welfare check at a mobile home near Paseo del Norte and Second NW after gunshots had been heard the night before. They found Lovato shot to death on the couch inside the home.

A woman told deputies she had been with Lovato when a man he knew walked into the mobile home. She said the man had his hand near his waistband and she “interpreted his body language” as wanting her to leave.

The woman told deputies she went into another room, heard gunshots and climbed onto the roof. Lovato’s ex-girlfriend told deputies he had become upset with her after she went to California with Torres.

Deputies found calls and messages from Torres to Lovato’s phone in the hours leading to his death. They were able to ping Torres’ cell phone as being at Lovato’s house at the time of the homicide for two minutes.

Deputies also found a jail call, following Lovato’s death, between Torres and an acquaintance where Torres said of Lovato: “I promise you he ain’t going to be running his mouth about (it) no more.”

The detective concluded that the brief amount of time Torres was at Lovato’s indicated he “went there for one specific reason: to kill Lovato.”

Torres has a criminal history that stretches back to 2009 and includes multiple arrests for stolen vehicles, battery and possession. Most recently, Torres was sentenced in 2018 to two and a half years probation after pleading guilty to receiving or transferring a stolen motor vehicle.

Torres eventually served out his sentence at MDC after violating probation.

“Since being on probation, Torres has continued to use drugs, abscond from probation and surround himself with people who are detrimental to his supervision,” a probation officer wrote in a 2019 violation report.