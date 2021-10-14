NM reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, highest total in a month

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported 20 more COVID-19 deaths Thursday — the highest one-day total in over a month.

Adults in their 60s or older made up 15 of the 20 fatalities. Four were Bernalillo County residents.

The youngest was a woman in her 30s from Chaves County.

The additional fatalities pushed New Mexico’s COVID-19 death toll to 4,919 residents since the pandemic arrived in March 2020.

The last day with 20 or more fatalities reported by the state was Sept. 10.

Unvaccinated New Mexicans comprise the bulk of the deaths even though they constitute less than half of the state population.

In a recent four-week period, people who weren’t fully vaccinated made up 90% of the deaths, 82% of the hospitalizations and 76% of the cases.

The Department of Health on Thursday also reported:

— a 19% jump in patients hospitalized with COVID-19, from 310 to 369.

— 879 new cases of COVID-19, including 189 in Bernalillo County.

— 71.5% of New Mexico adults are fully vaccinated, and 53.4% of youngsters 12 to 17 have completed their shots.

— 17 of the 20 deaths reported Thursday happened in the last 30 days. The other three happened earlier but were announced Thursday because of a delay in the processing of death certificates.

New Mexico’s public health order is set to expire Friday, but state officials have said they expect to extend it and keep in place an indoor mask mandate for public places.