Moore, Lobos’ all-time top rusher, thrilled to join Ring of Honor

DonTrell Moore avoided tears or getting emotional during a press conference on Tuesday. But the Lobos’ all-time leading rusher, said he’s unsure of how he’ll feel Saturday when he is formally inducted into UNM Football’s Ring of Honor during New Mexico’s game against Colorado State (2-3, 1-1 Mountain West).

UNM (2-3, 0-1) will unveil Moore’s name and No. 22 on the Ring of Honor at University Stadium, joining Brian Urlacher, Mike Williams, Bobby Santiago, Don Perkins and Terance Mathis.

“I don’t know what my emotions will be like,” said Moore, who serves as the color analyst on Lobo football on the Lobo Radio Network. “They might go from crying to doing a back-flip. I’ll try not to pull a hamstring if I do that. I’m just excited, extremely excited.”

UNM coach Danny Gonzales is excited, too. The Lobos’ second-year head man has always been big on honoring and celebrating the past, present and future of UNM football. Saturday will definitely be the day for that.

Teton Saltes, a Valley High alumnus who played at UNM, will be presented with the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy by Danny Wuerffel, and UNM’s Hall of Honor inductees will be introduced at halftime.

Gonzales says as many as seven true freshmen may start and several young players are expected to contribute to the Lobos’ attempt to snap a four-game losing skid.

“It’s a New Mexico Day,” Gonzales said of Saturday. “Regardless of how we’re performing on the field, if people want to come out and see an unbelievable deal for a New Mexico kid — DonTrell from Roswell and Teton from Albuquerque — it’s a great day to come out and enjoy the festivities.”

Gonzales, a UNM alum, was in the beginning stages of his coaching career as a graduate assistant and video coordinator for the Lobos during their heyday with Moore at running back, 2002-2004.

Moore, who starred at Roswell High, said he knew he wanted to play for UNM, but he still went through the recruiting process and narrowed down his options to Notre Dame, Nebraska, Colorado State, UNM and North Carolina. Moore said his mother encouraged him to think of playing out of state. But Moore wanted his mother to be able to attend his games.

Gonzales said he essentially became pen pals with Moore through the recruiting process.

“Coach (Rocky) Long sits on your couch, you kind of stare into those blue, piercing eyes and you know there’s a realness about him that I still feel to this day,” Moore said of the former Lobo head coach who is now UNM’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “I wanted my mom to come to every single game. She never missed a game here in four years. That to me is still something that gets me going. I still feel the love of all my friends and family who used to sit there in the stands. This Saturday I’ll have over 100 friends and family members here to cheer on the Lobos and to see the induction.”

Moore had no regrets of his decision and he carved out a legacy to be celebrated. He still holds 16 UNM records, including most career rushing touchdowns (51), career rushing yards (4,973), career scrimmage yards (5,830).

Moore, who works with at-risk youths at the Albuquerque Juvenile Detention Center, said he did hear from others and those close to him questioning why this honor took so long.

“I try not to get myself involved with that,” Moore said. “The reality of it is, it’s here. We’re excited about it. Who knows what the process is and who knows why it didn’t happen earlier, 10 years ago, or 5 years ago. … I kind of put it to bed and just said come out and enjoy the festivities, support the Lobos and let’s enjoy that.”

NOTE: UNM senior quarterback Terry Wilson went through the first part of Thursday’s practice and then left to receive more treatment on his left, non-throwing elbow that was dislocated during the fourth quarter against San Diego State last Saturday. He will be a game-time decision, Gonzales said. If he’s ruled out, freshman CJ Montes is set to start. … Sophomore right tackle Jack Buford, a Missouri transfer, is also a game-time decision. He has been dealing with a non-Covid illness, Gonzales said.

SATURDAY: Colorado State at UNM, 5 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming on Stadium,