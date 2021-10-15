Prep cross country: Tune-up for state meet takes place Saturday at Academy

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

The dry run for next month’s state cross country meet will attract nearly all of New Mexico’s best teams and runners this weekend. And it will be the season’s largest regular-season meet.

Albuquerque Academy is hosting this year’s pre-state race on Saturday morning over the same 3.10-mile home course that will be used next month for the state meet.

Chargers coach Adam Kedge said 95 teams and more than 1,250 boys and girls are scheduled to compete in six races.

There are three divisions on Saturday, starting with the large schools for boys (9 a.m.) and girls (9:30 a.m.). The medium-sized schools will run at 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., with the small schools scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

These are varsity divisions only.

Teams are being given a special exemption for this meet. They can run as many as nine athletes if they so choose, up from the usual maximum of seven.

This is the first time Academy is hosting the pre-state race. The Rio Rancho Jamboree had served in that capacity before Academy was made the new permanent site for the state races. This year, the Jamboree was held in September instead.

The course being utilized Saturday is slightly different than the course runners competed on at the spring state meet in March, Kedge said.

The start and finish lines are both inside Richard Harper Memorial Field, just as they will be at the state meet for Classes 5A, 4A, 3A and 1A-2A on Nov. 6.


