Prep football roundup: St. Pius rolls, Rio Grande-ABQ High called off

What turned out to be a career game for Dominic Esparza was a night to forget for Valencia.

Esparza scored five touchdowns to propel St. Pius to a 39-6 victory against the Jaguars on Thursday night at Milne Stadium. The Sartans’ senior receiver, who had four receiving touchdowns and one punt return for a score, couldn’t recall having a better day on the gridiron.

“(That was) probably my best,” Esparza admitted.

Sartans coach David Montoya wasn’t necessarily surprised by the outburst – though he was taken aback by the final tally.

“Dom has been one of the best players on the field in every game we’ve played this year,” Montoya said. “He kind of hasn’t been able to have a breakout game yet. But tonight he was just phenomenal. I knew we could get him the ball and I knew that we’d have some matchups, but I didn’t expect him to have five touchdowns.”

St. Pius (6-2, 2-0 in 5/6-4A) didn’t take long to find the end zone, as it took just four plays after the opening kickoff for Alejandro Sapien to hook up with Esparza for a 53-yard touchdown pass at the 9:31 mark of the first quarter. Later, a 21-yard interception return by Joaquin Torres set the Sartans up at the Valencia 3, and Marco Ybarra rumbled in for a score to make it 12-0. At that point, the rout was on.

Esparza helped make sure St. Pius put the game out of reach in the first half. On a 61-yard punt return TD, he simply took advantage of a huge lapse by the Jaguars’ coverage to put his team up 19-0 in the second quarter.

– Tristen Critchfield

ST. PIUS 39, VALENCIA 6

Valencia 0 0 6 0 —6

St. Pius 12 13 7 7—39

Scoring: SP, Dominic Esparza 53 pass from Alejandro Sapien (pass failed); SP, Marco Ybarra 3 run (kick failed); SP, Esparza 61 punt return (Chris Coash kick); SP, Esparza 23 pass from Sapien (kick failed); SP, Esparza 14 pass from Sapien (Coash kick); V, Josiah Rael 25 pass from Rey Garcia (pass failed); SP, Esparza 37 pass from Sapien (Coash kick). Record: SP 6-2, 2-0 5/6-4A; V 5-4, 1-2.

First Downs: V 5; SP 10. Rushes-yards: V 19-30; SP 31-130. Passing: V 11-33-3—98; SP 6-14-1—155. Total Offense: V 128; SP 285. Punts-avg.: V 3-41.6; SP 3-50.0. Fumbles-lost: V 1-1; SP 3-3. Penalties-yards: V 3-30; S 8-65.

CENTENNIAL 42, LAS CRUCES 41: At the Field of Dreams, the Hawks were trailing the Bulldawgs by 27 points (41-14) late in the third quarter, but staged a furious rally and shocked Las Cruces in a District 3-6A showdown on a fourth-down trick play with 20 seconds to go.

SCHEDULE CHANGES: A positive COVID-19 case at Rio Grande among the football team has forced the Ravens to cancel their game on Saturday afternoon against Albuquerque High. AHS announced it will play District 2-6A rival Eldorado at 1 p.m. Saturday at Nusenda Community Stadium in a nondistrict contest.