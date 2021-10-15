 Suspect in cold case homicides linked to 1988 slaying of 13-year-old girl - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect in cold case homicides linked to 1988 slaying of 13-year-old girl

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Paul Apodaca

Albuquerque police say detectives are preparing to charge Paul Raymond Apodaca in the 1988 slaying of a 13-year-old girl.

Apodaca, already linked to the slayings of Kaitlyn Arquette and Althea Oakeley, confessed to killing Stella Gonzales and she was walking with a friend along Central east of Tingley Drive on Sept. 9, 1988, according to Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department.

“Apodaca confessed to the three murders after being arrested by University of New Mexico police on July 20, 2021 for violating his probation,” Gallegos said in a news release. “Upon his arrest, Apodaca told police he had committed several murders and rapes in the 1980s and 1990s. APD detectives later interviewed him.”

According to APD, Gonzales was walking with a friend along Central about 1:15 a.m. when the two girls were confronted by someone in a car. Someone in the car fired shots, wounding Gonzales. She died at the hospital.

Gallegos said detectives are working with the DA’s Office to charge Apodaca in Gonzales’ death. The 53-year-old was charged with murder in August for the June 22, 1988, stabbing death of Oakley, a student at the University of New Mexico.

He also confessed to the 1989 shooting death of Arquette, though he has not yet been charged in that case.


