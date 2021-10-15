 FBI: Man suspected in 3 ABQ bank robberies - Albuquerque Journal

FBI: Man suspected in 3 ABQ bank robberies

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Surveillance footage shows a bank accused of robbing three banks around Albuquerque in the past month. (FBI)
Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing three banks in the past month around Albuquerque.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the most recent robbery occurred Friday morning in Northeast Albuquerque.

He said the man walked into the Wells Fargo near Eubank and Indian School NE around 10 a.m. and gave the teller a demand note. The man also said he had a gun.

Fisher said the man was given cash and left the bank on foot, headed north on Eubank.

The man is described as possibly white, in his 30s, 6 feet tall with a thin build. During Friday’s robbery he wore a Puma baseball cap, surgical mask and latex glove on his right hand.

Fisher said the man is also suspected of robbing a U.S. Bank on Oct. 1 and a Bank of the West on Sept. 28.

Tips: Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers, anonymously, at (505) 843-STOP.

