 NM face mask mandate extended until mid-November - Albuquerque Journal

NM face mask mandate extended until mid-November

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Kerry O’neal, a dispatch supervisor at the University of New Mexico, administers a shot to a student inside the Student Union Building in this August file photo. A statewide face mask mandate for indoor public settings will remain in place through at least mid-November under a revised public health order issued Friday. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s face mask mandate for indoor public settings will remain in place until at least mid-November, amid a stubbornly high number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the virus.

Acting state Health Secretary David Scrase on Friday issued a revised public health order that extends the statewide mask requirement — regardless of an individual’s vaccination status — through at least Nov. 12.

In a statement, Scrase said it is “not the time to abandon basic precautions,” citing the strain on New Mexico hospitals, which have been largely full in recent weeks due to a mix of COVID-19 patients and those being receiving treatment for other maladies.

“Our hospital and health care partners remain incredibly, incredibly concerned about the serious illnesses they are dealing with, and the pressure placed upon their institutions and personnel by these continuing infections,” Scrase said.

“Many of us just assume that if we develop a serious illness, there will be an ICU bed available for us,” he added. “That has not been the case for every New Mexican over the past six weeks.”

State health officials had been optimistic a wave in new COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus was on the downslope, but the number of new cases and hospitalizations has instead plateaued in recent weeks.

While New Mexico has one of the nation’s highest vaccine administration rates with 71.6% of adult residents having gotten all shots necessary to be fully vaccinated, some counties have significantly lower vaccination rates and have seen significant virus spread over the last several months.

Meanwhile, the decision to extend the mask mandate means New Mexico will remain one of just seven states with such a requirement for indoor places, according to the AARP. The other states are Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Illinois, Hawaii and Louisiana.

The mask mandate and other orders issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration have prompted criticism from Republicans, with state GOP chairman Steve Pearce saying Friday that New Mexicans should vote out the Democratic governor in 2022.

“She has controlled New Mexicans’ lives throughout this pandemic, violating our rights and freedoms,” Pearce said in a statement. “Her actions are based on no true science but on arbitrary whims.”

For her part, Lujan Grisham has defended the mask mandate and other measures as necessary to prevent COVID-19 from overwhelming the state’s health care system and claiming more lives.

The governor also issued a revised executive order Friday that keeps in place a requirement state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

That was already required previously, though the new order adds a provision that exempts employees who test positive for the virus from having to undergo testing for a 90-day period.

Lujan Grisham issued her first executive order declaring a public health emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. That emergency order has now been renewed 22 times.


