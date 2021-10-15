Nunez sentenced to 21 years in death of boy

SANTA FE — A judge sentenced Jordan Nunez to 21 years in prison Friday in the beating death of a 13-year-old boy following weeks of torture and confinements.

Nunez, 23, pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of recklessly permitting child abuse resulting in death and two counts of tampering with evidence in the November 2017 death of Jeremiah Valencia at a house in Nambé.

The judge found that Nunez had been an active participant in weeks of torture and confinement that led to the death of Jeremiah Valencia.

Nunez witnessed Jeremiah so severely injured that he needed a cane, witnessed a particularly severe beating in the hours before the boy’s death, and helped wash blood off the boy’s body.

“Despite all of this, the defendant did nothing to stop the abuse,” 1st Judicial District Judge Matthew Wilson said Friday at the conclusion of a four-day sentencing hearing.

Nunez received 18 years for the first count of recklessly permitting child abuse resulting in death. Wilson found the charge to be a serious violent offense, which requires that Nunez serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He had faced up to 24 years in prison, but Wilson merged two counts of tampering with evidence into a single count, essentially reducing the sentence by three years.

The question of Nunez’s involvement in the severe abuse meted out to Jeremiah in the weeks leading to his death has dominated much of the hearing during the four-day sentencing hearing.

Both defense and prosecution attorneys agree that Nunez’s father, Thomas Ferguson, gave the boy increasingly severe beatings and punishments that resulted in the boy’s death around Nov. 25, 2017.

Wilson found in favor of prosecutors who argued that Nunez was an active participant who had the means and opportunity to alert police to the abuse taking place in the Nambé home.

Defense attorneys countered that the then-19-year-old Nunez had himself been severely abused as a boy by Ferguson and feared for his life if he challenged his father’s actions.

“The death of Jeremiah was not a one-time event,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in her closing argument.

“It was an ongoing, systematic torture of Jeremiah,” she said. Nunez “didn’t do anything to protect Jeremiah.”

Prosecutors argued that Nunez dealt the final blow that killed Jeremiah by flipping the dog crate in which the boy was confined following a severe beating from Ferguson.

Nunez has acknowledged that he knocked on or shook the crate, but denied he flipped it, his attorney said in closing statements.

“Jordan’s shaking of the dog crate was not intended to do harm,” attorney Theresa Duncan said in her closing argument.