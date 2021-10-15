 Nunez sentenced to 21 years in death of boy - Albuquerque Journal

Nunez sentenced to 21 years in death of boy

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Jordan Nunez walks to the podium to make a statement to the court on Friday. He was later sentenced to 21 years in prison. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)
Celine Miera, right, the aunt of Jeremiah Valencia, hugs Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Padgett Macias after the sentencing of Jordan Nunez in Santa Fe on Friday. Nunez was sentenced to 21 years in prison for his part in the death of 13-year-old Valencia. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A judge sentenced Jordan Nunez to 21 years in prison Friday in the beating death of a 13-year-old boy following weeks of torture and confinements.

Nunez, 23, pleaded guilty in 2020 to one count of recklessly permitting child abuse resulting in death and two counts of tampering with evidence in the November 2017 death of Jeremiah Valencia at a house in Nambé.

The judge found that Nunez had been an active participant in weeks of torture and confinement that led to the death of Jeremiah Valencia.

Nunez witnessed Jeremiah so severely injured that he needed a cane, witnessed a particularly severe beating in the hours before the boy’s death, and helped wash blood off the boy’s body.

“Despite all of this, the defendant did nothing to stop the abuse,” 1st Judicial District Judge Matthew Wilson said Friday at the conclusion of a four-day sentencing hearing.

Nunez received 18 years for the first count of recklessly permitting child abuse resulting in death. Wilson found the charge to be a serious violent offense, which requires that Nunez serve at least 85% of the sentence before he is eligible for parole.

He had faced up to 24 years in prison, but Wilson merged two counts of tampering with evidence into a single count, essentially reducing the sentence by three years.

The question of Nunez’s involvement in the severe abuse meted out to Jeremiah in the weeks leading to his death has dominated much of the hearing during the four-day sentencing hearing.

Both defense and prosecution attorneys agree that Nunez’s father, Thomas Ferguson, gave the boy increasingly severe beatings and punishments that resulted in the boy’s death around Nov. 25, 2017.

Wilson found in favor of prosecutors who argued that Nunez was an active participant who had the means and opportunity to alert police to the abuse taking place in the Nambé home.

Defense attorneys countered that the then-19-year-old Nunez had himself been severely abused as a boy by Ferguson and feared for his life if he challenged his father’s actions.

“The death of Jeremiah was not a one-time event,” District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in her closing argument.

“It was an ongoing, systematic torture of Jeremiah,” she said. Nunez “didn’t do anything to protect Jeremiah.”

Prosecutors argued that Nunez dealt the final blow that killed Jeremiah by flipping the dog crate in which the boy was confined following a severe beating from Ferguson.

Nunez has acknowledged that he knocked on or shook the crate, but denied he flipped it, his attorney said in closing statements.

“Jordan’s shaking of the dog crate was not intended to do harm,” attorney Theresa Duncan said in her closing argument.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico judge on Friday ... A New Mexico judge on Friday denied a request by dozens of scientists and others at Los Alamos National Laboratory to block a vaccine ...
2
Nunez sentenced to 21 years in death of boy
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced Jordan Nunez to ... A judge sentenced Jordan Nunez to 21 years in prison Friday in the beating death of a 13-year-old boy following weeks of torture and ...
3
NM face mask mandate extended until mid-November
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's face mask mandate for ... New Mexico's face mask mandate for indoor public settings will remain in place until at least mid-November, amid a stubbornly high number of new ...
4
FBI: Man suspected in 3 ABQ bank robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are looking for a man ... Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing three banks in the past month around Albuquerque. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the most ...
5
2021 State Fair attendance down 41%
ABQnews Seeker
Attendance for the 2021 New Mexico ... Attendance for the 2021 New Mexico State Fair was down from the last fair — way down. State Fair General Manager Dan Mourning said ...
6
Suspect in cold case homicides linked to 1988 slaying ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say detectives are preparing ... Albuquerque police say detectives are preparing to charge Paul Raymond Apodaca in the 1988 slaying of a 13-year-old girl. Apodaca, already linked to the ...
7
Critics lash out at $50M stadium bond
2021 city election
Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs' Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs'
8
Gonzales raises over $330K in three weeks
2021 city election
Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle ... Report comes after unsuccessful legal battle for public financing
9
Down by 20, Cleveland rallies to beat Volcano Vista
ABQnews Seeker
Opinions varied later on the degree ... Opinions varied later on the degree of precariousness of Cleveland's situation, but however it unspo ...