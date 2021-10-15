 Energy manufacturer to bring 315 jobs near NM's southern border - Albuquerque Journal

Energy manufacturer to bring 315 jobs near NM’s southern border

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

The state LEDA investment into WTEC Energy will help bring new life to an old Alpo manufacturing facility in Chamberino. The company plans to create more than 300 jobs in the community. (Courtesy of Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance)

A manufacturer in the renewable energy industry is setting up shop near New Mexico’s southern border, and plans to create more than 300 jobs in the region.

State and county officials gathered in Chamberino Friday to welcome WTEC Energy Corp., a New Jersey-based company that manufactures wire cable designed to power solar projects and wind turbines, to the rural Doña Ana County community.

With support from the state and county, WTEC purchased an unoccupied 68,000-square-foot warehouse that once housed a pet food processing plant as its base of operations in New Mexico. State and local leaders expect the project to create 315 manufacturing jobs and have an economic impact of more than $400 million over the next decade.

“It’s a project that has so much positive impact for rural New Mexico, and that’s what excites me the most,” said Davin Lopez, president and CEO of the Mesilla Valley Economic Development Alliance, during a news conference Friday morning.

A handful of manufacturers have added operations in Doña Ana County recently, including Admiral Cable and Cymmetrik. Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Alicia Keyes said during the press conference that the area has been a target for manufacturers looking to expand or add operations on the United States side of the border.

“We’re seeing a huge amount of manufacturing companies looking to the United States, and specifically to this region,” Keyes said.

However, many of those projects have taken place in or near Santa Teresa rather than more rural parts of the county like Chamberino, about 12 miles north. Doña Ana County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez said the investment will help keep locals in the community, and encourage those who have left to move back.

“Success here will mean success for 300-plus families,” Sanchez during the conference.

The project will be supported by $2 million from the state’s Local Economic Development Act job-creation fund, along with $100,000 from the El Paso Electric New Mexico Economic Development fund, which is administered by MVEDA and the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico.

Kevin Bate, executive vice president of WTEC, said the funding was a key reason the company looked to locate the facility in New Mexico rather than Texas.

“It’s a huge vote of confidence in our project,” Bate said.

Additionally, Bate said New Mexico’s western location played a part in the company’s decision to locate there. He said the company’s cable line development is concentrated in Florida, but most of its customers in the wind and solar energy industries are located in the West. Bate said the company plans to begin installation early next year.

“As we look to the future, that’s very much what we want to become is an integral part of the community,” he said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Energy manufacturer to bring 315 jobs near NM's southern ...
ABQnews Seeker
A manufacturer in the renewable energy ... A manufacturer in the renewable energy industry is setting up shop near New Mexico's southern ...
2
Grandmother charged with child abuse in death of 2-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Michael David Garcia was charged earlier ... Michael David Garcia was charged earlier this month in the death of his 2-year-old daughter after she was found to have bruises and burns ...
3
New Mexico judge denies lab workers' claim in vaccine ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico judge on Friday ... A New Mexico judge on Friday denied a request by dozens of scientists and others at Los Alamos National Laboratory to block a vaccine ...
4
Nunez sentenced to 21 years in death of boy
ABQnews Seeker
A judge sentenced Jordan Nunez to ... A judge sentenced Jordan Nunez to 21 years in prison Friday in the beating death of a 13-year-old boy following weeks of torture and ...
5
NM face mask mandate extended until mid-November
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's face mask mandate for ... New Mexico's face mask mandate for indoor public settings will remain in place until at least mid-November, amid a stubbornly high number of new ...
6
FBI: Man suspected in 3 ABQ bank robberies
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities are looking for a man ... Authorities are looking for a man accused of robbing three banks in the past month around Albuquerque. FBI spokesman Frank Fisher said the most ...
7
2021 State Fair attendance down 41%
ABQnews Seeker
Attendance for the 2021 New Mexico ... Attendance for the 2021 New Mexico State Fair was down from the last fair — way down. State Fair General Manager Dan Mourning said ...
8
Suspect in cold case homicides linked to 1988 slaying ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say detectives are preparing ... Albuquerque police say detectives are preparing to charge Paul Raymond Apodaca in the 1988 slaying of a 13-year-old girl. Apodaca, already linked to the ...
9
Critics lash out at $50M stadium bond
2021 city election
Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs' Opponents point to plan's 'hidden costs'