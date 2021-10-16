 ABQ physical therapy office to focus on sports rehab patients - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ physical therapy office to focus on sports rehab patients

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

The interior of the new location of Balanced Physical Therapy and Wellness. (Courtesy of Clark Bearsmith)

Balanced Physical Therapy and Wellness has expanded again, with the opening of its third location in late September.

The new location, at 1540 Tramway NE, is about five miles south of the company’s first clinic at Tramway and Paseo del Norte.

But managers Clark Bearsmith and Kevin Williams said the choice to open a second Tramway location is indicative of the success the company has enjoyed since the first clinic was usually dealing with 8-10 patients at any given time.

Clients work one-on-one with physical therapists, so Bearsmith said it made sense to open a third location in order to make social distancing easier.

Bearsmith said Balanced Physical Therapy began contemplating a third location last fall, but it wasn’t until the spring of this year that it started to come together with the leasing of the new space.

The new 3,800-square-foot space currently has four physical therapists on staff, though there are plans to eventually bring on several more, Bearsmith said.

As in the other locations, the new clinic will focus on a wide range of physical therapy types, from orthopedic to pelvic floor, but Bearsmith said he hopes to focus more on sports rehab at this location.

The new location of Balanced Physical Therapy and Wellness will offer a variety of physical therapy types, including orthopedic, pelvic floor and sports rehab. (Courtesy of Clark Bearsmith)

“Part of the vision for this separate clinic is to get more into the sports rehab and (the) post-surgical realm,” he said. “Both Kevin and myself are, I guess you could call it, self-proclaimed athletes, even though we don’t really compete in anything, we just love to move and be active.”

Williams said there is a big need for sports rehab, especially with the baby boomer population, but that type of physical therapy can also be beneficial to young athletes.

To become a client, patients can either receive a referral from a primary care physician or go directly to the clinic where they will check your insurance to see if it’s accepted.

Therapists see clients from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.

For more information, visit balancedrehababq.com.


