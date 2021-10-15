 Santa Fe butcher shop adds production facility in Alaska - Albuquerque Journal

Santa Fe butcher shop adds production facility in Alaska

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

John-Paul Bulow, co-owner of Beck & Bulow, poses with some of the meats that they sell at the Santa Fe butcher shop. With a new production facility in Alaska, the company is now able to provide a wide range of wild-caught seafood. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

A Santa Fe butcher shop and meat delivery service has expanded its seafood offerings after adding a production facility in Alaska.

Beck & Bulow’s new 7,500-square-foot processing facility on Alaska’s Kodiak Island will enable the company to provide seafood at a much larger scale than before, according retail shop manager Sara Shellberg.

Shellberg said the company began offering wild Alaskan seafood about a year ago and those sales were met with strong interest from customers, but, without a dedicated production facility, it was difficult to maintain a consistent supply.

The new facility has already helped with this, she said. Since opening the facility in September, the company has been able to expand its seafood offerings to include several types of rockfish, halibut, crab, cod, prawn and scallops.

The new production facility has also allowed the company to make better connections with local fisherman, meaning such high-demand items as weathervane scallops and specialty cuts, such as salmon belly, are now available through the company, Shellberg said.

Prices vary based on the item.

Beck & Bulow provides meat to more than 270 restaurants and businesses in New Mexico, in addition to selling to individual customers, Shellberg said.

As well as seafood, Beck & Bulow also offers bison, elk, wild boar, beef, lamb and poultry.

The butcher shop is located at 1934 Cerrillos Road in Santa Fe; online orders can be placed at beckandbulow.com.

The company also sells weekly at the Corrales Growers’ Market.


