Dion’s to open location in Farmington

Dion’s will soon be landing in the Four Corners region with the opening of a Farmington location early next year, according to the company.

Located near E. Main and Gila/30th, the store will serve up all the classic Dion’s options, from pizza to salads to subs, spokewoman Audrey Johnson said in a news release.

“We have a lot of passionate fans in Farmington,” Dion’s CEO Mark Herman said in a release. “We appreciate that the community is active in everything from high school sports to arts to outdoor activities, making it a natural fit for us.”

The opening of Dion’s 27th location is expected to create 70 job opportunities, with a focus on youth development, Johnson said.