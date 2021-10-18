Foundation donates $110K to nonprofits

The PNM Resources Foundation has donated a total of $110,000 to eight local nonprofits working to increase affordable housing in New Mexico, according to a news release.

“The PNM Resources Foundation recognizes the importance of affordable housing and the impact it has on our entire community,” said Lisa Goodman, PNM Resources Foundation board president, in a statement. “This is the second year that we have funded programs specifically focused on this critical issue. We have some incredible local organizations working to provide increased access to affordable housing for New Mexicans and we are proud to support their efforts through this year’s grant funding.”

The eight nonprofits awarded were:

• Barrett Foundation Housing Program

• Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity

• Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity

• Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity

• Homewise, Inc.

• United South Broadway Corporation

• Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition

• United Way of Central NM

No customer funds are part of the foundation’s endowment, the news release said.