 Foundation donates $110K to nonprofits - Albuquerque Journal

Foundation donates $110K to nonprofits

By ABQJournal News Staff

The PNM Resources Foundation has donated a total of $110,000 to eight local nonprofits working to increase affordable housing in New Mexico, according to a news release.

“The PNM Resources Foundation recognizes the importance of affordable housing and the impact it has on our entire community,” said Lisa Goodman, PNM Resources Foundation board president, in a statement. “This is the second year that we have funded programs specifically focused on this critical issue. We have some incredible local organizations working to provide increased access to affordable housing for New Mexicans and we are proud to support their efforts through this year’s grant funding.”

The eight nonprofits awarded were:

• Barrett Foundation Housing Program

• Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity

• Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity

• Tres Rios Habitat for Humanity

• Homewise, Inc.

• United South Broadway Corporation

• Santa Fe Housing Action Coalition

• United Way of Central NM

No customer funds are part of the foundation’s endowment, the news release said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
92 NM National Merit Scholarship semifinalists announced
ABQnews Seeker
The National Merit Scholarship Program recently ... The National Merit Scholarship Program recently released its 2022 list of 16,000 semifinalists that ...
2
Broadband provider offering nonprofit grants
Bright Spot
Grants support efforts in education, hunger ... Grants support efforts in education, hunger relief, community development and more
3
UNM professor, tuba player Richard Antoine White's journey takes ...
Arts
Rats gnawed at Richard Antoine White's ... Rats gnawed at Richard Antoine White's tiny body when he was a baby. ...
4
Bandelier employee lands Distinguished Service Award
ABQnews Seeker
Craig Allen recognized as an authority ... Craig Allen recognized as an authority on forest and landscape ecology
5
'They had nowhere to go'
ABQnews Seeker
APD officer's generosity helps father, son ... APD officer's generosity helps father, son find a home
6
PED, McDonald's partnership for literacy continues
ABQnews Seeker
First-graders are given a free bilingual ... First-graders are given a free bilingual book to enjoy
7
At fiesta, balloon builder displays process
ABQnews Seeker
Michigan company brings team to Albuquerque ... Michigan company brings team to Albuquerque to sew envelope in just nine days
8
Putting on the glitz: NM teen launches dessert food ...
ABQnews Seeker
Stuck at home last fall, 13-year-old ... Stuck at home last fall, 13-year-old Genesis Hernandez had all the time in the world to brainstorm recipes for sugary goodness.
9
Historic Sunshine Theater has survived changing trends, hungry developers
Arts
Anyone born in the last five ... Anyone born in the last five decades probably doesn't realize what a novel treat it was to go to the ...