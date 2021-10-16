The Executive’s Desk: NM’s Hispanic-led businesses nurture economy

From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, Hispanic Heritage Month gave us a unified opportunity to celebrate the richness and diversity of the Hispanic-Latino community and recognize our collective path forward to drive social and economic progress in New Mexico. This year in particular, we recognize the resilience of small business owners impacted by a global health crisis who continue to serve our community.

In New Mexico, there’s an incredible story of growth, legacy and success as Hispanics represent the fastest growing sector of the economy. The economic strength of New Mexican Hispanics is also something to celebrate. A study commissioned and funded by Bank of America, and reported on by the Albuquerque Journal, found that New Mexico’s Hispanic GDP grew to $36 billion in 2018 — the latest data available — and is poised to continue excelling into 2022 and beyond. Additionally, the study found that 68% of New Mexico Hispanics work in the private sector, compared to 55% of other demographic groups. This is important for growing the diversity of New Mexico’s economy which has a proportionally high number of government jobs.

However, the past year was challenging: 99% of Hispanic entrepreneurs say the pandemic created added stress around running their business, according to our recently released 2021 Hispanic Business Owner Spotlight. The need to attract and retain quality workers during these stressful times is not lost on Hispanic-Latino business owners — 84% say they have changed, or plan to change, their approach to employee wellness and benefits as a result of the pandemic, as many believe that a strong workforce contributes to their business’s success.

Despite these challenges, the Hispanic-Latino business outlook is strong. Eighty-one percent of Hispanic-Latino business owners expect their revenue to increase over the next year, compared to 59% of non-Hispanic-Latino business owners, and economic optimism and hiring plans show sharp increases since last fall.

Hispanic business owners also gave back to their community even when facing challenges. Community values are strong amongst Hispanic business owners, as our survey showed that 60% have volunteered to help their local communities recover and thrive. Conversely, 66% say they have felt an increase in support throughout the pandemic from resources such as friends and family, online communities, local community support, small business bankers, and small business advocacy groups. While these business owners are optimistic about the economy and their projected revenues over the next year, these resources will continue to be valuable for any small business owner.

Hispanics and Latinos make up nearly half of New Mexico’s population. As an integral part of our business community, there is no doubt Hispanic-Latino business owners contribute to the success of the state and its economy. We know this because my company, Bank of America, serves 12 million Hispanic-Latino clients, one million of whom are also business owners working to make a lasting positive impact on their communities.

We strive to serve this important segment of the community and in doing so have found success with programs and practices that your business can also consider implementing. These include:

• Providing digital Spanish-language resources for clients

• Hiring bilingual client-facing teams

• Investing in research to better understand the unique experiences of the Hispanic-Latino business community and finding ways to help them succeed. For example, we have commissioned an annual Hispanic Business Owner Spotlight which offers insight into this segment of business owners.

• Investing in community programs and partners that serve the Hispanic-Latino business community. Business owners should be connected to potential community partners and resources that can help them achieve their goals. As a bank, we take pride in supporting local entrepreneurs and have partnered with the Rio Grande Community Development Corp., which helps minority startups and micro-enterprises grow, as well as the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce.

• Working with organizations that protect and advance the culture of the Hispanic community. For example, we have provided grants to the National Hispanic Cultural Center to support their film program.

Supporting Hispanic-Latino businesses not only helps nurture the rich diversity of our community, but more importantly, it helps strengthen our local economy as these businesses continue to grow, creating job opportunities and giving back to our community.

The Executive’s Desk is a guest column providing advice, commentary or information about resources available to the business community in New Mexico. To submit a column for consideration, email gporter@abqjournal.com.<br>