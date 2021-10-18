How do married business partners report income?

Q: I have a question that is very confusing to me, so I have attached a link to a website that explains the idea. This seems like a reputable company. They explain that if a husband and wife in a community property state run a business together, the IRS allows them to report as partners in a partnership or to just report on an IRS Schedule C for self-employed people. They use an example where the business has $250,000 of income. If partners in a partnership each spouse reports one-half of the income and pays self-employment tax of 15.3% on their full share. This rate is a combination of a 12.4% tax and a 2.9% tax. If they instead report on a Schedule C, the self-employment tax is greatly reduced because the share taxed at 12.4% hits the legal limit. Can you confirm that this actually works?

A: I cannot. I do not think the explanation is right. I did check the calculations and explanation in the link and you are explaining their approach in the same way that they do. I just think it’s wrong.

I will walk through this step-by-step. The self-employment (SE) tax is imposed on self-employed individuals. It is intended to replicate what is paid by an employee and his employer for payroll taxes.

The payroll tax is 6.2% for Old Age, Survivor’s and Disability Insurance (OASDI) and 1.45% for Medicare. The employer and the employee each pay this total tax of 7.65% of covered wages.

The OASDI tax is imposed only on $142,800 of wages. The Medicare tax applies to all wages. If one individual has $250,000 of wages, the tax is lower than if two people had $125,000 each.

If a person is self-employed, they will pay both the employer’s and the employee’s share of the tax, which makes the direct rate 15.3% up to the OASDI limit and 2.9% thereafter.

The IRS has said that an unincorporated business entity owned by spouses as community property may report as a partnership (two owners) or as a “disregarded entity.”

If the choice is made to report as a disregarded entity, any income is reported on the appropriate tax form for the operations of the entity. If the entity runs a business, a Schedule C would be the right form.

At this point, I agree completely with everything that the article you attached in the link says. Where I believe they go wrong is assuming that if there is no partnership tax filing then the overall income can hit the OASDI limit.

Section 1402(a)(5)(A) of the tax law addresses this point. It says that if business income that constitutes community property is earned outside of a partnership, the SE tax applies to the income of the spouse that carries on that business.

The problem is that it continues, and says that if both spouses carry on the business, the SE tax applies separately to the spouses based on their respective distributive shares of income of the business.

The income tax would treat one-half of the business income as belonging to each spouse under community property law. Section 1402 has a special rule that applies only to the SE tax shares of the income.

The conclusion in your attached article applies only if only one spouse carries on the business. If both are involved then the income must be split based upon respective shares earned by each.

I will also note that Section 1402(a)(5)(B) applies when a partner produces community income in a partnership. It also allocates the SE income only to the partner who carries on the business.

This means if a wife is a partner in a New Mexico law firm, her share of the partnership income is her SE income alone. Her husband does not report one-half of the partnership income.

If that same wife operated her law practice as a sole proprietor, the income would again be her SE income alone. In both cases, the SE tax issue is resolved by reference to who produces the income, not by community property laws.

You and I seem to read the article’s suggestion the same way. Unless we are missing something, the explanation is just not right.

James R. Hamill is the Director of Tax Practice at Reynolds, Hix & Co. in Albuquerque. He can be reached at jimhamill@rhcocpa.com.<br>