Lobo sports: Cross country wins at Wisconsin; volleyball hopes to bounce back

MADISON, Wis. — The University of New Mexico cross country women showed Friday that they might be even better than their No. 3 national ranking.

At the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational, the Lobos raced to victory in the ‘A’ race, beating No. 1 North Carolina State and No. 2 BYU in the process.

Led by transfer Stefanie Parsons (20 minutes, 21.9 seconds in the 6-kilometer race), UNM’s scorers finished 12th through 24th and scored 93 points, nine better than the Wolf Pack. Lobos Gracelyn Larkin and Emma Heckel placed 15th and 16th, respectively. (See full results here.)

UNM’s men finished fifth of eight teams in the ‘B’ race. It was the final competition before the Lobos host the Mountain West championships on Oct. 29 at the UNM North Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL: UNM (14-4, 5-2) tries to bounce back from a lopsided defeat at Colorado State Saturday night (6:30 p.m.) at Wyoming (11-8, 3-4) in Mountain West play.

Thursday, UNM fell to 25-13, 25-13, 25-20 in Fort Collins to host CSU (10-6, 6-1), which took over first place from the Lobos.