 Sports Speak Up! Stick behind Gonzales, Lobos, says one reader - Albuquerque Journal

By ABQJournal News Staff

I SURE AM glad that Danny Gonzales is the head coach at UNM and not some of the contributors to (Sports Speak Up!) What a bunch of loser attitudes! It takes a long time to rebuild a football team, especially college. There may be a transfer portal but this isn’t pro ball where you can cut and make trades mid-season. I get it that some people don’t have patience and refuse to understand what it takes to win at the Division One level. The Lobo football team will thrive and succeed under Danny. Watch and see. Go Lobos!

— Rudy the Attorney

I FIND IT ODD that I can watch high school football on Friday night but no on wants to televise the big rivalry game on Saturday. What gives?

—PAB

NOW THAT THE Highland football team broke the APS administrative stranglehold on the state high school football schedule, it is time for APS ADs/coaches to have input and contribute to the scheduling of ALL high school sports.

— AU

IN 1970 a group named Credence Clearwater Revival recorded a song named “Who’ll Stop The Rain.” Actually, over a half-century later, where was the heavy rain and who’ll stop our local weather forecasters from giving us poor projections, while unnecessarily messing up everyone’s scheduled golf game?

— ABQ Linkster


