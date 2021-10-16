Lobos look to turn it around vs. Colorado State

University of New Mexico and Colorado State appear to be two teams going in different directions, the Lobos on a four-game losing streak and the Rams trending up after starting the season 0-2.

CSU has won two of its past three, including a 32-14 win over Mountain West Conference defending champion San Jose State last week. Now, the Rams will try to continue their dominance of the Lobos on Saturday at University Stadium.

CSU has beaten UNM 10 straight times in the series and was an 11½-point favorite as of Friday afternoon.

This season, the Rams had a rough start, including a 24-21 loss to Vanderbilt on Sept. 11. Vanderbilt had not won a non-conference road game since September of 2017. After that loss, a Denver Post columnist opined about the strong possibility of CSU going winless this season.

Coach Steve Addazio, in his second year with the Rams, said he refused to give in to “loser stuff,” meaning he wouldn’t drop his head and feel sorry for himself.

The Rams (2-3, 1-0) responded with a 22-6 win at Toledo.

“They’ve had more success lately than we have,” said UNM coach Danny Gonzales, who is in his second year with the Lobos. “Steve Addazio is doing a great job. They are playing a lot better than earlier in the season. This is a great opportunity for us to be competitive in a game and have a chance to win.”

Gonzales saw some chances where the Lobos (2-4, 0-2) could have turned their season around last week against then-No. 25-ranked San Diego State. But, as Gonzales said, New Mexico played well in spurts and lost 31-7.

Early in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Terry Wilson sustained a dislocated elbow on his left, non-throwing arm. Wilson, who was unable to practice this week, is a game-time decision, Gonzales said.

If Wilson is ruled out, freshman CJ Montes will make his first start after taking the majority of reps with the first team during the week.

Montes, who played at Paraclete High in Lancaster, California, would not be the only true freshman needed on an offense that has been struggling. Running back Aaron Dumas and wide receivers Luke Wyong and Keyonta Lanier are freshmen who have been contributing this season.

Dumas leads the Lobos in rushing with 284 yards on 57 carries. Wysong leads UNM with 222 yards on 21 catches.

“If we have the opportunities to score in the red zone, we have to make them,” Gonzales said. “If we have the opportunities to make plays on defense and get off the field we have to make them.”

Saturday

Colorado State at New Mexico, 5 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, streaming on Stadium. How to Watch Stadium