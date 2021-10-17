 Priorities on sports ignore our city's real pressing needs - Albuquerque Journal

Priorities on sports ignore our city’s real pressing needs

By Carroll Cagle / Albuquerque Resident

New Mexicans have now learned that the new basketball coach at UNM will get up to $1 million a year. By Carroll Cagle Albuquerque Resident

New Mexicans have now learned that the new basketball coach at UNM will get up to $1 million a year.

The average income for New Mexicans is about $50,000. That’s also about what average teachers might get per year. One basketball coach gets 20 times more.

Something is drastically wrong with this picture, when those in charge of sports get so many taxpayer dollars, while there are about 1,000 teacher vacancies and (while) small-business owners and workers struggle to survive economically.

The distortion in spending priorities makes one wonder: Whatever happened to education itself? You know, scholarly pursuits – learning? Learning facts, and context, and developing wisdom and judgment?

These activities do go on, but they are eclipsed by the unholy fixation on who can carry or kick or throw a ball faster and longer, and more successfully than the other team.

You will not see thousands of excited fans cheering on a prodigy in mathematics or pre-med or English literature.

It is true that athletic activities in high school and college offer benefits: Physical skills, teamwork, the ability to handle disappointment. Personally, I have long enjoyed walking in nature settings, and there are a couple of NFL teams that I follow avidly.

But there is a distortion of priorities in our society when the benefits of learning get lost in the cheers of the crowds in the stadiums or arenas. Academic achievements are seldom covered as news on the local TV channels and newspapers, but sports certainly are.

Nor is the $1 million-a-year coach the only example of unwise priorities. Other coaches for other sports and at NMSU get a pretty penny, too.

And, of course, there is the further disturbing signal being sent by the current mayor’s cheerleading for spending $50 million on a new stadium for a private soccer club. Realistically, the price is likely to be $100 million.

The stadium is smilingly promoted as a priority while our residents watch with sadness and anger a relentlessly rising tide of violent crime, aggressive panhandling on most major street medians and disturbing tent cities of the homeless sprawled along sidewalks and other enclaves.

Spending tens of millions on a stadium and paying one coach $1 million a year should remind us of the phrase “bread and circuses.” That description was coined long ago in ancient Rome by the poet Juvenal, who decried superficial appeasement and distraction of the people by the then-power elite, instead of tackling real problems.

Albuquerque exists in a beautiful setting of the Sandia Mountains and the nurturing Rio Grande, under the canopy of a turquoise sky.

Many of us who live here feel deeply saddened by what has been happening to our city.

Fixing what is seriously wrong here will require a reordering of priorities and resources, from the momentarily enjoyable, but nonessential, to solving real problems and restoring a genuine quality of life.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Let's think like 'winners' for once in ABQ
Guest Columns
Journal    New Mexico United soccer coaches ... Journal    New Mexico United soccer coaches and players thank the fans who came out t ...
2
Low carbon fuel standards will help keep NM at ...
Guest Columns
The standards will raise fuel costs ... The standards will raise fuel costs in state by 15-50 cents a gallon
3
Stadium could help Barelas, Railyards, Downtown
Guest Columns
As the city councilor representing the ... As the city councilor representing the top potential locations for a new soccer stadium, I support the proposed stadium bond on the ballot this ...
4
Priorities on sports ignore our city's real pressing needs
Guest Columns
CONBy Carroll Cagle Albuquerque Resident New ... CONBy Carroll Cagle Albuquerque Resident New Mexicans have now learned that the new basketball coach ...
5
ABQ needs basic services, not a soccer stadium
Guest Columns
When it comes to deciding on ... When it comes to deciding on spending public money on such amenity projects as a new soccer stadium, ...
6
E-payment to scammer leaves customer in the cold
Guest Columns
Fake retail websites can look like ... Fake retail websites can look like the real thing, but there are red flags to watch for
7
Pass RECA changes and apologize to our peoples
From the newspaper
Despite evidence of harm around us, ... Despite evidence of harm around us, let's get to work restoring health and wellness to our state
8
What, when and where to toss
Guest Columns
How long has that tube TV ... How long has that tube TV been taking up space in the garage? Are you using your old laptop as a pap ...
9
Proposed EIB regs could be a model for US
From the newspaper
For our health and our climate, ... For our health and our climate, the EIB must strengthen proposed rules to protect all New Mexicans