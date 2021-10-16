 We have dates: Lobo men's, women's Pit debuts at month's end - Albuquerque Journal

We have dates: Lobo men’s, women’s Pit debuts at month’s end

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Whoever had 609 in their pool wins.

That’s how many days it will be officially between the Lobo men’s basketball team’s last game in the Pit – a Feb. 29, 2020, win over Utah State – and the Oct. 30 intrasquad scrimmage the University of New Mexico on Friday announced will be free and open to the public.

It marks the first time Lobo fans have been in the iconic 55-year-old venue to watch college basketball since the COVID-19 pandemic led to restrictions on large gatherings nationwide last year. They carried over in New Mexico to included both UNM and New Mexico State men’s and women’s basketball teams from being able to play their 2020-2021 seasons in the state.

For the roster that mostly hasn’t yet played a game in the Pit or in front of fans in more than a year and a half, it’s as much a needed return toward normalcy – as it will be for many of the fans.

“We got a lot of work to do. We’re not even close to where we need to be to win a game,” first-year coach Richard Pitino said earlier in the week. “We’ve got a decent amount of stuff in offensively. I think they understand what we need to do defensively. But doing it and understanding it are two different things. … We have to take advantage of every single opportunity, individually as well as teamwise.”

The officiated scrimmage will be structured similar to a game with two halves and counts as one of the NCAA’s 30 allowable practices in the 42 days leading up to their Nov. 10 regular-season opener against Florida Atlantic.

Unlike “Howl” events of years past that included 3-point and slam dunk contests, the Oct. 30 scrimmage is the first of a two-day promotion UNM is calling their “Basketball is Back Weekend” that will include the women’s team playing an exhibition game against Division I Western Colorado on Oct. 31. Both events start at 2 p.m. The women’s team will be introduced at halftime of the men’s scrimmage.

MASK UP: Masks will be required to enter the Pit for the foreseeable future.

Citing the still critical levels of hospitalizations in the state due to COVID-19, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended a statewide indoor mask mandate at least through Nov. 12.

Masks can be taken off in the Pit while eating or drinking, but fans may have to step up their yelling and howling to be as loud as pre-pandemic Pit crowds.

“Everybody’s dealing with ‘are we gonna have to wear masks coming out of COVID?’ I mean, every indoor sport is dealing with that,” Pitino said earlier in the week when asked about season-ticket renewals already reaching more than 80 percent of pre-pandemic numbers.

“So to have those high numbers of renewals is great. We can go even higher. The one thing I’ll say is we will not take for granted anybody that pays one dollar to come into this building to watch us play. We appreciate that. That means a lot to us. If we want to get to where we want to get to, we need that building and we need our fans. So we’ll do our part on our end.”

SCRIMMAGE: The Lobos will have a closed-door scrimmage Oct. 23 against Northern Arizona University according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, who posted a story including all the Division I scrimmage matchups across the country in the coming weeks.

It is up to the teams whether statistics or news from the scrimmages get made public afterward. Former coach Paul Weir had limited comments after scrimmaging NAU in 2017 and 2018, and there was no public discussion from the team last fall after a scrimmage with Division II Lubbock Christian had some rather embarrassing results for the Lobos, who played several of last season’s “home” games in the West Texas school’s Rip Griffin Center.

The NCAA allows two preseason competitions with other programs – either a closed-to-the-public, controlled scrimmage with another D-I program or an open-to-the-public exhibition game against a non-Division I program.

The Lobos chose to do one of each, including a Nov. 5 exhibition in the Pit against D-II New Mexico Highlands.

Oct. 30 Oct. 31
Lobo men: Intrasquad scrimmage, 2 p.m., the Pit (free)

Western Colorado at UNM women (exhibition), 2 p.m.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango


taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
We have dates: Lobo men's, women's Pit debuts at ...
College
Whoever had 609 in their pool ... Whoever had 609 in their pool wins.That's how many days it will be officially between ...
2
Lobos look to turn it around vs. Colorado State
College
University of New Mexico and Colorado ... University of New Mexico and Colorado State appear to be two teams going in different directions, th ...
3
Lobo sports: Cross country wins at Wisconsin; volleyball hopes ...
College
The University of New Mexico cross ... The University of New Mexico cross country women showed Friday that they might be even better than their No. 3 national ranking. At the ...
4
Lobo LaTora Duff plans big season, but must start ...
Featured Sports
LaTora Duff has never played as ... LaTora Duff has never played as a solo act, but that is about to change.Part of the Un ...
5
Moore, Lobos' all-time top rusher, thrilled to join Ring ...
College
DonTrell Moore avoided tears or getting ... DonTrell Moore avoided tears or getting emotional during a press conference on Tuesday. But the Lobos' all-time leading rusher, said he's unsure of how ...
6
Ex-UNM president, 92, led school into new era
ABQnews Seeker
Davis was leader during Lobogate scandal Davis was leader during Lobogate scandal
7
Lobos-Aggies volleyball? Maybe next year
Featured Sports
UNM (14-3, 5-1 Mountain West) and ... UNM (14-3, 5-1 Mountain West) and New Mexico State (13-4, 4-1 WAC) do not face each other this volle ...
8
Now, 14-3 UNM volleyball squad can't sneak up on ...
College
Mountain West volleyball's biggest 2021 surprise, ... Mountain West volleyball's biggest 2021 surprise, the University of New Mexico, may finally have the ...
9
Flores brings experience, energy to Lobo hoops post
College
The Feb. 13 postgame box score ... The Feb. 13 postgame box score from Orem, Utah, was probably the closest Matt Flores ever got to see ...