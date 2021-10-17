 What, when and where to toss - Albuquerque Journal

What, when and where to toss

By Julie Dreike / for the Journal

How long has that tube TV been taking up space in the garage? Are you using your old laptop as a paper weight? Why is that broken VHS player still on the bottom shelf?

You can safely and conveniently get rid of the electronic devices. According to multiple websites, E-waste includes anything with plugs, cords and electronic components. E-waste not properly recycled often ends up in landfills. As a result, toxic substances commonly found in electronics, such as lead, cadmium and mercury, have the capability to contaminate land, air and water.

Albuquerque

In Albuquerque, you can recycle your E-waste at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center – 6301 Eagle Rock NE, phone: (505) 768-3925. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. seven days a week. The fee is $5.25 per load, including tax. Common items include computers, DVD and VHS players, cables and cords, and cellphones. For a complete list, call or check the city website www.cabq.gov/solidwaste/recycling. There are a few items that are not accepted as E-waste that can be placed in your blue recycle container: toasters, small household appliances, blenders and sewing machines. Call 311 for pickup of TVs and microwaves.

And before you get rid of any electronic device, wipe the data from the hard drive.

Use your blue bin for paper, plastics No. 1-7 and rigid plastics, such as toys and hampers, and metal. Items that should not be placed in the recycle bin are pizza boxes, glass, sharp metal, Styrofoam or plastic bags. For the complete list, see the website. Glass can be recycled in the designated yellow bin at one of the drop-off locations, also on the website.

For household hazardous waste, residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County can take items to the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center – 6137 Edith NE, phone 349-5220 – to dispose of for free. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Common items include paints, wood staining material, cleaning products and small batteries. Additional information is available on the website.

Albuquerque’s green yard waste pickup will be Nov. 29-Dec. 10.

Rio Rancho

Waste Management manages the recycling program for Rio Rancho. They offer a pickup service on active accounts for consumer electronics once a month, including computers, cellphones, microwaves, household chemicals, batteries and more. For full instructions, see the website https://wmatyourdoor.com/residential/ or call 1-800-449-7587.

Waste Management offers a recycling bin for pickup every other week with a similar list of recyclable items. Glass can be taken to the landfill at 1132 Carpenter Street NE. Green and yard waste free pickup is available in the spring and fall.

Los Lunas

Los Lunas has a recycling center at 315 Don Pasqual Road that is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Cardboard, plastics No. 1 and 2, metal, paper, glass and electronics are accepted. TVs can be recycled by first making a $20 payment at the Utility Billing Division. Paints and oils require prior approval from the Solid Waste Office, (505) 839-5658.

Other e-waste recycling options

• E-waste recycling can be taken to the East Mountain Transfer Station, 711 Highway 333.

• Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Recycling Co. recycles computer devices at no charge. Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is a partner, so computers can be dropped off at Goodwill donation centers. TVs can be recycled for a charge of $1 per pound, microwaves for 30 cents a pound. For more information, visit their website for further information https://albuquerquerecycling.net/ or call (505) 990-3732.

• New Mexico Computer Recyclers take computers at no charge. There is a charge for data destruction. See locations at https://nmcomputerrecyclers.com/drop-off-locations/ or call (505) 401-6911.

• Most cellphone providers and retail locations will recycle cellphones. Some electronic retailers offer E-waste recycling for free or a fee.

Check the websites around the holidays for unique items that can or cannot be recycled.

Sources: www.loslunasnm.gov/658/Los-Lunas-Recycling-Program, www.cabq.gov/solidwaste/recycling, www.wm.com/us/local/nm/rio-rancho/residential?cmp=ag_home_2017-12-21_usa_nm_rio_rancho.

 

